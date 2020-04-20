The new Netflix addition “Despicable Me” is now the most popular movie on the service, according to its public ranking system. The 2010 animated film, which gifted “minions” to the world, joined Netflix on April 16.
“Despicable Me” focuses on a supervillain (voiced by Steve Carell) who has a change of heart after adopting three daughters. The supervillain’s most evil scheme seems to have been spreading his anthropomorphic-Twinkie assistants on Facebook timelines around the globe.
A few Netflix Films also made the top 10 this week, including “Earth and Blood,” “Sergio” and “Love Wedding Repeat.”
The Indiegogo-funded movie “Code 8” topped the list last week and now is holding steady at number two.
Read on for the full top 10 movies list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.