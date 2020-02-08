The New York Daily News added to the long list of swipes it’s taken at President Donald Trump with its Saturday cover.

The tabloid worked Trump into the iconic poster for the hit 1974 movie “The Godfather Part II” ― but instead called him “The GOPFather” to signify his stranglehold over the Republican Party.

The film’s original poster shows Al Pacino sat in the chair as his gangster character Michael Corleone. “Don takes care of family business in Friday night massacre,” the newspaper wrote underneath.

THE GOPFATHER



Sondland, Vindmans out as Trump gets Friday night revenge on aides whose testimony supported impeachment probehttps://t.co/5XBBSKrx2z pic.twitter.com/zBVu4lewu0 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 8, 2020

The accompanying story detailed Trump’s earlier firing of European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland and Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, the top National Security Council official on Ukraine.

Both men testified against Trump in the House’s investigation into the Ukraine scandal. Pundits have interpreted their dismissal as an act of revenge by the president.

On Thursday, the Daily News responded to the GOP-controlled Senate’s vote to acquit Trump with this dark front page:

Republican lackeys rubber-stamp Trump acquittal after shortest impeachment trial in history https://t.co/2f3HlkSa9y pic.twitter.com/yqwHb0u4fL — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 6, 2020