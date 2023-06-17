Nick Cannon Says ‘Visions’ Told Him About His Dozen Kids And Is Open To Having 13th Child

Nick Cannon never “planned” to have 12 children — but says “visions,” told him he would.

“It’s almost like when you have these manifestations or visions, if that’s what you want to call them, it’s like ‘Oh, that all makes sense now,’” the 42-year-old entertainer said on “The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman” on Wednesday.

“If you would have told me in 2012 when I was still married and just diagnosed with lupus that 10 years from now, that I would have 12 children, I’d be like there is no way in the world that I would ever plan that or that would happen,” he told Berman.

The “Masked Singer” and “Wild ’n Out” host, who was married to Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016, said he “heard” he was going to be “a father of many” — and that his visions assured him he is “a great influence” and that his children “are going to do great things.”

Cannon shares 12 children with six women — and said “only God can tell me if I’m done.” Andy Kropa/Invision/Associated Press

“I’ve had that,” he told Berman. “And I’m like, ‘the more, the merrier,’ we roll the dice to the name and what you will build.”

He also has an 11-month-old with Bre Tiesi, in addition to 9-month-old Onyx Ice with Cole.

Cannon said he wants to be “intentional” moving forward and not “spread anyone else any thinner than they already are,” — but when Berman asked about his “deep moments in the woods” and if God told him “to have all these babies,” he admitted to a lack of free will.

“I’ve gotten in trouble about this too before because people will ask me if I’m done,” he told Berman. “And I say, ‘Only God can tell me if I’m done.’”

Cannon recently confessed to mixing up the Mother’s Day cards to his kids’ moms and presumably joked the six women “want nothing to do” with him — and that he gets “in trouble with them every single day.”