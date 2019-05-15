Pat Robertson: Passing Equality Act Will Make 'Land Vomit You Out'

Televangelist Pat Robertson preached against the Equality Act on Tuesday, saying the pro-LGBTQ rights measure would ruin “the sanctity of America.”

“If you want to bring the judgment of God on this nation, you just keep this stuff up,” he said on the Christian Broadcasting Network.

Robertson, 89, used a biblical reference to attack the bill, which aims to outlaw discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The Democratic-controlled House is expected to vote soon on the reintroduced measure and will likely approve it. President Donald Trump opposes it.

“I was reading in Leviticus where it says because of these things the land ‘will vomit you out,’” Robertson said in the clip above, shared by Right Wing Watch. “Vomit you out. I think God will say, ‘I’ve had it with America if you do this kind of stuff, I’m going to get rid of you as a nation.’”

Robertson has a history of making homophobic comments, so his fire-and-brimstone rant should come as no surprise.

Many in the religious community do not share his views. An interfaith coalition of Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus and others gathered in Washington on Tuesday to support the Equality Act.

Watch Robertson’s remarks above.