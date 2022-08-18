Obviously, no one wants to think about any bad happening to their pet, yet setting up your own at-home animal first aid kit can help you stay prepared in the event of an emergency or accident. According to Dr. Carly Fox, senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center’s emergency and critical care service in New York City, a pet emergency kit is also a great thing to have with you if you’re going out of town with your furry friend or leaving them with a pet sitter.

“I always bring the kit when I am traveling with my dog,” Fox told HuffPost. “But most of the time it is in a closet at home.”

Dr. Carling Matejka, a vet in Alberta, Canada who is also a spokesperson for the Solid Gold brand of pet food, said that having some basic pet first aid supplies at home is a great way to prepare for bringing home a new pet, and it’s also an imperative thing to have on hand for being a responsible pet parent. If something happens in the middle of the night or if you live in a remote area that’s far away from a vet, “these products can help to stabilize your pet prior to getting to the nearest vet clinic,” she said.

To keep your pet safe and give you peace of mind, we asked vets what to keep in an at-home emergency kit. As always, before playing doctor, consult with your own veterinarian and use extreme caution before administering any care to your furry friend.

