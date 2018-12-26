Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas address touched on her growing family and the importance of respect.

“It’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies — and another child expected soon. It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied,” the Queen said in her annual speech.

“Through the many changes I have seen over the years, faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me but a source of personal comfort and reassurance,” she said, sitting in front of a gold piano and Christmas tree, surrounded by photos of her family.

“Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding,” the queen said. Many interpreted the line as a veiled nod to Brexit divisiveness.

The queen’s annual speech is always pre-recorded. She spent the Christmas holiday as she always does, at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, surrounded by her family.

The queen, Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended church together on Christmas morning at St. Mary Magdalene Church.

Prince Philip was notably absent from the church service, though Reuters reported that the royal was “just spending the day privately.” The Duke of Edinburgh retired from his royal duties in the fall of 2017 at the age of 95.