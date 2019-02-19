Randy Rainbow is “talkin’ ’bout border lies” in his latest musical mocking of President Donald Trump.

The YouTube comedian uses his spoof of Madonna’s 1980s hit “Borderline” to call out Trump’s immigration fearmongering and his declaration of a national emergency to fund his U.S.-Mexico border wall.

“Border lies, freaking us out while you dramatize,” Rainbow sings. He also mocks Trump supporters: “He dupes and he deceives, but still his base believes the MAGA mantras he repeats.”

And there’s even a reference to controversial conservative pundit Ann Coulter.

Check out the clip here: