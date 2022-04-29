Samantha Bee Stunned By 'Gossipy Little Bitch' Mark Meadows' Text Messages

“More than 2,000 text messages!” Bee said on “Full Frontal” on Thursday night. “This proves definitively that Mark Meadows is a gossipy little bitch.”

“Marshall’s Law, as everyone knows, is that no one should pay retail prices for quality yoga pants,” Bee cracked.

Bee also noted that Meadows still has more than 1,000 messages that he hasn’t turned over.

“Damn! Mark Meadows, you are messy,” she said. “Delete my number!”

Bee urged the Jan. 6 committee to push forward with its investigation.

“If there’s one thing these texts prove it’s that it doesn’t matter to Republicans if they know for a fact that Joe Biden won the election,” she said. “What matters is these human bumper stickers are more than willing to use lies and a violent base to both take and keep power.”