Samantha Bee's Show Eulogizes Mitt Romney's Courage

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) had previously earned accolades from Democrats for standing up to his own party when he thought it did wrong.

He was the only Republican to vote to convict President Donald Trump following his impeachment trial, and he criticized Trump for the GOP investigations into Joe Biden and for his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

A video from “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” posted Tuesday (see it below), recalls when prominent Democrats Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Amy Klobuchar hailed Romney’s courage.

But that was before Romney said he supported the Senate voting on a Supreme Court nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg even before the election. Four years ago, when President Barack Obama was seeking to fill an empty high court seat, many Republican senators argued that Supreme Court vacancies should not be filled in an election year.

The GOP’s about-face on the matter has generated cries of hypocrisy from Democrats.

Where did that courage go, Mitt?

“Full Frontal” has the sad answer: