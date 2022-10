The Super Bowl of beauty sales is finally here: Sephora’s holiday savings event. This nearly two-week annual affair is the brand’s biggest sale of the year and offers up to 20% off on some of the most cult-backed, reviewer-adored and well-know products in all things makeup, hair and skin care, plus 30% off Sephora’s own house brand.

It also happens to be one of the few times of the year that the coveted Dyson Airwrap multi-styler can be found at a discount. If that’s not a historical moment, I don’t know what is.

Get a head start on this year’s holiday shopping and explore products that have been previously recommended by beauty experts and dermatologists, as well as items that have made it into our own beauty routines.

If you’re not familiar with Sephora’s three-tiered Beauty Insider program, it bears some explaining. The top two tiers are based on how much you regularly spend at Sephora, while the lowest level simply requires free email signup.

“Rouge” members spend at least $1,000 annually with the retailer, and are rewarded with first crack at the sale, with access starting Friday, October 28, and the highest discounts at 20% off sitewide (a small handful of brands are excluded). “VIB” members have spent at least $350 per year, and enjoy a 15% discount starting on November 1. All you have to do to achieve “Insider” status is sign up for Sephora’s mailing list and you can enjoy 10% off starting November 3.

And for the entire duration of the sale, Sephora’s own branded collection is 30% off to all Beauty Insiders, regardless of membership tier. Just make sure to use the code SAVINGS at checkout.

You can sign up or check your membership status here.

Even the most beauty-savvy among us can become a little overwhelmed at Sephora’s robust offerings. So, just in case you needed a little help getting started, we rounded up some of our all time favorites, like skin care staples from Drunk Elephant, luxury moisturizers that are worth the price tag and classic exfoliating treatments that have stolen our hearts.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.