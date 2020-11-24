President Donald Trump’s time in the White House is drawing to a close.

And on Monday’s “Late Night,” host Seth Meyers pointed out two things he definitely won’t miss about the Trump era.

The first is the “Mad Libs-style news reporting” on the administration.

“Every time you hear about something the Trump team said, it’s like an old Dennis Miller joke from the ’80s,” the comedian cracked.

The second? Trying to follow the “rotating cast of fringe, right-wing weirdos that come in and out of the Trump world” — like former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, who was tossed from the president’s legal team this week for spouting bonkers conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

