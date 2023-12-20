What's Hot

EntertainmentSeth MeyersRudy Giulianieric adams

Seth Meyers’ Silent Response To New York City Mayor Eric Adams Says It All

The “Late Night” comedian also mocked Rudy Giuliani over a new defamation case.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Seth Meyers just sat in silence in response to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ widely condemned claim in a TV interview about why New York is the “greatest city on the globe.”

Adams told WPIX journalist Dan Mannarino, “This is a place where every day you wake up, you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our Trade Center to a person who’s celebrating a new business that’s open.”

On Tuesday’s episode of “Late Night,” host Meyers aired the footage of Adams’ comments. The comedian then stared into the camera for around nine seconds before saying, “Honey, I don’t want to go to New York anymore.”

In his monologue, Meyers also mocked former Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giulini, who last week was ordered by a jury to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers that he defamed during his attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss.

The workers are now suing Giuliani again after he repeated the baseless claims.

“Only Rudy could lose a lawsuit and say, ‘Double or nothing, put it all on blue,’” cracked Meyers.

Watch Meyers’ monologue here:

Support HuffPost
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides