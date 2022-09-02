“I have a very small apartment that lacks a real kitchen. I use this as a dining table, extra counter space, a desk... It is very sturdy and took surprisingly little effort to put together.” — Haley Lyons

“This is the second one I’ve bought. The first one I gave to my sister for her house, this one I bought for my new house. It fits perfectly in my little kitchen. It was easy to assemble. All the parts were there. I used my own tool to tighten the screws, rather than the one provided. It made it a lot easier. This table has multiple uses and will come in very handy. All in all I’m very happy with this purchase. I would definitely recommend it.” — Rylee Thompson

“I live in a small rent house, and this table is perfect. It folds up neatly against the wall when not in use, and easily folds out when needed. It’s great for a single person, or a couple. It’s pretty sturdy, and not difficult to assemble. The drawers are nice to have as well - you need all the storage you can get in a small place! Overall, a good product for the money you are spending on it.” — Christen D.