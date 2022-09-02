Living in a small space means you have to get creative when it comes to choosing furniture and home decor. This is especially true if your kitchen is tiny and you don’t have room for a separate eating area. Luckily, there’s an easy way to get around this lack of wiggle room: a dining set that’s specifically designed for small areas.
One option that internet shoppers love is the highly reviewed Winsome Wood three-piece dining set, which comes with a foldable table and two stools. Multiple Amazon reviews mention how much of a space saver it is, with one even stating, “Living in NYC, counter space is scarce but so is every other kind of space. This was exactly what the doctor ordered.”
The table stands a little over 32 inches high and is just under 30 inches wide, making it ideal for small apartments, compact houses and even dorms. But aside from being a place for you (or your children) to enjoy your meals, it also serves as an out-of-the-way storage space, thanks to two built-in drawers and a convenient paper towel holder.
The table comes on wheels, so it’s easily maneuverable in case you need to free up some room for other things. And since the table is built drop-leaf style, when it’s folded down you can push it against a wall or tuck it away in a corner until you’re ready to use it again. The included stools also fit perfectly under the table so you don’t have to worry about finding a space to store them.
If you need more reasons to start getting the most out of your limited space, check out these glowing reviews:
“I have a very small apartment that lacks a real kitchen. I use this as a dining table, extra counter space, a desk... It is very sturdy and took surprisingly little effort to put together.” — Haley Lyons
“This is the second one I’ve bought. The first one I gave to my sister for her house, this one I bought for my new house. It fits perfectly in my little kitchen. It was easy to assemble. All the parts were there. I used my own tool to tighten the screws, rather than the one provided. It made it a lot easier. This table has multiple uses and will come in very handy. All in all I’m very happy with this purchase. I would definitely recommend it.” — Rylee Thompson
“I live in a small rent house, and this table is perfect. It folds up neatly against the wall when not in use, and easily folds out when needed. It’s great for a single person, or a couple. It’s pretty sturdy, and not difficult to assemble. The drawers are nice to have as well - you need all the storage you can get in a small place! Overall, a good product for the money you are spending on it.” — Christen D.