'Saturday Night Live' Cast Pays Sweet Homage To Luminous New York

In the last sketch of “Saturday Night Live’s” season finale, cast members dreamed of a sparkling New York before COVID-19.

The poignant homage started with Cecily Strong talking to her mom on the phone in her bedroom and looking at the city lights beyond her window. Then she and fellow castmates curled up in their beds across the city to dream of their old splendiferous times in New York, each with a favorite scene at a play, in a restaurant, at a ballpark, courtside, eating a slice.

It was funny, too. As Aidy Byrant gushed over a gaggle of dogs in Central Park, Beck Bennett laughed and laughed at a pack of ... rats. While Kenan Thompson dreamed of a scene where he happily noticed Dustin Hoffman’s “Tootsie” scurrying down the street, Ego Nwodim was creeped out finding herself next to Woody Allen on a park bench.

Check it out in the video up top.