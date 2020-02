16 Powerful Songs About Mental Health To Make You Feel Less Alone

"Skyscraper" by Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has said she felt very "emotionally attached" to her powerful ballad "Skyscraper," which speaks to the experience of facing difficult times and getting through it. The singer, who is also a mental health advocate, released the song after spending time in a treatment facility for "emotional and physical issues," including an eating disorder.In a 2011 interview , she described the experience of recording "Skyscraper" before and after her treatment: "I was emotionally attached to the song and I really related to it, like a lot of other people. ... for me when I first recorded it, it was kind of a cry for help. It was before I went to treatment, before everything had kind of hit the fan. I went to treatment and I came out, then I tried to rerecord 'Skyscraper' because my voice had changed and it just wasn’t the same. There was something in that first try, that first run through of the song that was kind of magical. It was so much emotion in it, and to this day, it’s still really special to me. I’ve never been so vulnerable or emotional while recording a song, to the point where I was almost doubled over in tears in the studio. I was crying when I recorded it, I was bawling my eyes out. I don’t know, it just felt really great to open up like that."