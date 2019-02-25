No one was happier about Spike Lee’s Oscar win Sunday night than presenter and friend Samuel L. Jackson.

Lee, who took home the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on “BlacKkKlansman,” was greeted by Jackson onstage after the actor announced that Lee had won. As Jackson opened the envelope to announce the winner, he let out an excited howl before announcing that his dear friend Lee had finally won an Oscar.

He also yelled “the house!” referring to Morehouse College, a historically black college, which both Lee and Jackson attended.

One of the best moments tonight was the genuine happiness Samuel L. Jackson had for Spike Lee when he opened that envelope. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hx9XjvYpKP — mercedes. (@KissMyLocs) February 25, 2019

The moment only got more adorable when Lee made his way up to the stage. The filmmaker, who was wearing head-to-toe purple to honor Prince, ran up on stage and jumped onto Jackson, wrapping his legs around the actor and giving him a huge hug.

“I had hops! It’s the Jordan’s, it’s gotta be the shoes,” Lee later told ET Online about jumping into Jackson’s arms.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Spike Lee accepts the Adapted Screenplay award for 'BlacKkKlansman' from Samuel L. Jackson onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Samuel L. Jackson, center left, embraces Spike Lee, winner of the award for best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman" as Brie Larson looks on, at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Lee, who was also nominated for Best Director but lost to “Roma’s” Alfonso Cuarón, missed out on an Oscar for his celebrated 1989 film “Do The Right Thing,” which was nominated for Best Director in 1990.

He was granted an honorary Oscar in 2015.

In his acceptance speech, Lee thanked his grandmother for putting him through college and graduate film school, and he later urged people to get involved in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

“The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let’s all mobilize. Let’s all be on the right side of history,” he said. “Make the moral choice between love versus hate.”

Jackson was still on hand to congratulate Lee even after the camera cut away.

After they cut to commercial, Samuel L. Jackson was waiting there patiently to hand Spike Lee his Oscar pic.twitter.com/QTjdKG4Gdf — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 25, 2019

“BlacKkKlansman” was nominated in several categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Film Editing and Music (Original Score). Actor Adam Driver, who appeared as Flip Zimmerman in the film, was nominated for Best Actor In A Supporting Role.

People on Twitter, understandably, could not get enough of the adorable interaction.

