Steve Mnuchin Urges Americans To Live Dangerously And Travel The Country

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is encouraging Americans to travel around the country this summer.

“It’s a great time for people to explore America,” Mnuchin said on Fox Business News on Monday. “A lot of people haven’t seen many parts of America. I wish I could get back on the road soon.”

One problem: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends avoiding all non-essential travel to protect against contracting or spreading COVID-19.

“Travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19,” the agency warns on its website. The “CDC recommends you stay home as much as possible, especially if your trip is not essential.”

Twitter critics were not amused by Mnuchin’s dangerous advice:

Can we put a TRAVEL BAN on Munchkin's mouth?

Asking for 328 million friends. pic.twitter.com/S5zpjyfBK4 — lindan johnson (@lindanjohnson1) May 5, 2020

By all means, go and hit the road and never come back. — Essenviews - Demand The Truth (@essenviews) May 5, 2020

These fockers are trying to get us out of the way, all the fewer to battle come election or attempted coup, whichever comes first. — Patriot🇺🇸Citizenmdg (@Clancy_Dew) May 5, 2020

Understand that this is the financial fool genius that said the 1200 stimulus payment should last Americans 12 weeks. 🤡🤡🤡🤡🙄🙄 — PeteY (@ironmanpetey) May 5, 2020

Why is this man saying the exact opposite of what he should be saying? Something is so obviously wrong with these people- why would he muse about taking a road trip? — HatticusFinchy (@PatticusFinchy) May 5, 2020

Here's a thought. He can go on a road trip with some of his buddies like Barr, Graham and McConnell. They can go hang down on the florida beaches and swing by Mara lago — Postcard Kay Votes #GoJoe (@KayPostcard) May 5, 2020

