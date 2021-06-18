Parenting

Sweet Photos Of Prince Harry As A Dad

The Duke of Sussex has two kids, Archie and Lilibet, with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry has lived his life in the spotlight, as a working royal and as a more ― stepped back individual.

He’s also a dad, which seems to be the role he loves most. He and his wife, Meghan Markle, welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019. The pair announced they were expecting their second child on Valentine’s Day 2021 (they later revealed in their famous Oprah interview that they are expecting a girl). Their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, was born on June 4, 2021.

To celebrate his adorable turn at fatherhood, here are some of the most precious “dad moments” from the prince so far.

STEVE PARSONS via Getty Images
Prince Harry speaks with media at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on May 6, 2019, following the announcement that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, gave birth. "We're delighted to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning -- a very healthy boy," a beaming Prince Harry said.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Harry and Meghan with their newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019.
DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
The new parents with baby Archie two days after his May 6 birth.
Chris Allerton/©️SussexRoyal
Archie meets Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, along with Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother.
Chris Allerton/©️SussexRoyal/AFP/Getty Images
Harry, Meghan and Archie flanked by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles; Doria Ragland; Lady Jane Fellowes; Lady Sarah McCorquodale; Prince William; and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Windsor Castle on the day of Archie's christening in July 2019.
Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images via Getty Images
The Duke of Sussex receives a gift for his new son, Archie, from Princess Margriet of the Netherlands at a sports training session at Sportcampus Zuiderpark during a visit to The Hague as part of a program of events to mark the official launch of the Invictus Games, Netherlands.
Chris Allerton/©️SussexRoyal/AFP/Getty Images
The family of three on the day of Archie's christening.
Chris Allerton/©️SussexRoyal
Prince Charles and Harry look at Archie on the day of his christening.
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Meghan, Archie and Harry attend the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match, in which Harry was competing for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019, in Wokingham, England.
Pool via Getty Images
Archie, Meghan and Harry at a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on Sept. 25, 2019.
Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The family in Cape Town. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Pool via Getty Images
The family on their tour of South Africa.
Sussex Royal/Janina Gavankar
Archie was front and center in their first Christmas card as a family of three.
In March 2021, photographer Misan Harriman shared a photo from the couple's pregnancy shoot after they announced they were expecting their second child.
