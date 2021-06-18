Sweet Photos Of Prince Harry As A Dad

Prince Harry has lived his life in the spotlight, as a working royal and as a more ― stepped back individual.
He’s also a dad, which seems to be the role he loves most. He and his wife, Meghan Markle, welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019. The pair announced they were expecting their second child on Valentine’s Day 2021 (they later revealed in their famous Oprah interview that they are expecting a girl). Their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, was born on June 4, 2021.
To celebrate his adorable turn at fatherhood, here are some of the most precious “dad moments” from the prince so far.
Archie, Meghan, Harry & the pups at the beach 😭🥺 #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/xgnUYb8WBI— michelle (@ddarveyy) March 8, 2021