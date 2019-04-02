Trevor Noah took a look at what he calls Joe Biden’s “Sniff-Kissgate” scandal on “The Daily Show” Monday and declared it “creepy.”

Now we know where Biden stands — “too close to women,” he said.

Former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores explained to CNN’s Jake Tapper that Biden attended one of her campaign rallies in 2014 and “out of nowhere” put his hands on her shoulders, smelled her hair and planted a slow kiss on the top of her head. Flores said she considered Biden’s actions inappropriate and is still waiting for an apology.

On Monday, one-time congressional aide Amy Lappos told The Hartford Courant that Biden grabbed her by the head and rubbed noses during a 2009 political fundraiser in Connecticut.

“What is it with America’s vice presidents?” Noah asked. “None of them are normal. One guy [Biden] is smelling women’s hair; the other one [Mike Pence] refuses to be near a woman without a chaperone. Isn’t there a middle ground? There’s no vice middle president? There’s no where between ‘Me Too’ and ‘Handmaid’s Tale’?”