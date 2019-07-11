Trump Even More Unhinged Than Usual In Extensive Morning Twitter Rant

Whatever the cause (or causes), its effect on President Donald Trump was abundantly clear Thursday morning, as the nation’s executive went on a lengthy Twitter rant that was remarkably unhinged and inaccurate, even by Trump’s standards.

Trump sent more than 20 tweets over six hours, bouncing between disparate subjects like the Pledge of Allegiance and his ability to secure a loan from “prestigious banks” (if he wanted to) with seemingly no rhyme or reason.

Let’s dive right in with a handful of the most bizarre tweets:

Trump apparently doesn’t know when he started running for president.

...The Fake News is not as important, or as powerful, as Social Media. They have lost tremendous credibility since that day in November, 2016, that I came down the escalator with the person who was to become your future First Lady. When I ultimately leave office in six... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019

“They have lost tremendous credibility since that day in November, 2016, that I came down the escalator...”

Election Day was in November 2016. The escalator ride Trump refers to happened way back in [squints at calendar] June 2015.

Trump? Indebted and desperate for a loan? No, you must have the wrong guy.

The Fake News Media loves the narrative that I didn’t use many banks because the banks didn’t like me. No, I didn’t use many banks because I didn’t (don’t) need their money (old fashioned, isn’t it?). If I did, it would have been very easy for me to get. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019

....And remember, a bank that I did use years ago, the now badly written about and maligned Deutsche Bank, was then one of the largest and most prestigious banks in the world! They wanted my business, and so did many others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019

The only sentence in these two tweets that’s accurate is the first one ― about banks not liking Trump. At least, that’s according to a New York Times bombshell from May describing Trump’s beleaguered finances: He was reportedly cut off by Deutsche Bank after he began defaulting on $2 billion in loans. Trump reportedly still owes lenders, including Deutsche Bank, as much as $480 million.

Per a Times report yesterday, Deutsche Bank also did extensive business with Jeffrey Epstein, which might explain Trump’s attempt to distance himself from the bank.

He tagged a random person in a rant about potential Democratic challengers.

Trump mistakenly tagged a random retired teacher who hates him. This is the guy who has the nuke codes. pic.twitter.com/YDSjMxSSSe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 11, 2019

Trump’s somewhat dated insult of choice for presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is to liken him to Alfred E. Neuman, the nerdy mascot of the soon-to-be defunct Mad Magazine.

Neuman is a fictional character, yet Trump nevertheless tried to tag him in one of his tweets, mistakenly pointing followers instead to the account of someone who says they’re a retired teacher in Florida.

Trump deleted the tweet.

An insult aimed at Sen. Elizabeth Warren also went badly askew, because math.

"GREAT LOOKING" -President Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to target potential opponents Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, this time comparing looks and smarts, saying he was "great looking" and a "true Stable Genius." What do you think of the comments? pic.twitter.com/C136jWKd5Q — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) July 11, 2019

Trump returned to a tired, racist nickname and called Warren (D-Mass.) “Pocahontas” ― this time sprinkling in a bit of body shaming to boot. But in his attempt to mock her for being at least 1/1,024th Native American, an apparent typo of “1000/24th” presented Warren as instead being 4166% Native American.

Trump deleted the tweet.

Ah, a casual “joke” about refusing to leave office at the end of your term.

...years, or maybe 10 or 14 (just kidding), they will quickly go out of business for lack of credibility, or approval, from the public. That’s why they will all be Endorsing me at some point, one way or the other. Could you imagine having Sleepy Joe Biden, or Alfred E. Newman... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019

“When I ultimately leave office in years, or maybe 10 or 14 (just kidding)...”

Because there’s no better source material for bad jokes than corrupting the peaceful transition of power!

This isn’t a one off: Trump has mentioned it with increasing frequency, enough to worry House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that he might actually resist leaving office if he loses in 2020.