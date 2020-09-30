Trump's Family Didn't Wear Masks During Presidential Debate — Except On Social Media

The topic of mask-wearing was quite contentious during the debate, with Donald Trump mocking Biden for wearing a mask too much and pushing back on the notion that people be told to wear masks.

After Biden argued that “masks make a big difference” and lives would’ve been saved had the president put out a mask-wearing mandate early in the pandemic, Donald Trump attempted to put the blame on infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said masks were not effective back in March.

Fauci would later change his advice the following month after research gleaned that the masks did help stop the spread of the virus.