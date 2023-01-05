What's Hot

Politics
Fox News2022 electionstucker carlsonliberalsRed Wave

Tucker Carlson Blames Midterm Election Miscall On Hatred For 1 Group

The Fox News host explained in the most Tuckeresque way why he blew his prediction of a red wave.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said “hatred” of liberals impaired his judgment in wrongly predicting a Republican red wave for the midterm elections. (Watch the video below.)

In an interview with far-right activist Charlie Kirk posted this week, Carlson admitted that he “miscalled completely” the results, in which many candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump faltered and Democrats retained control of the Senate. (The GOP won a House majority, but by a much thinner margin than predicted.)

Carlson allowed that he still wasn’t sure why the Republicans stumbled, but did come to conclusions about why his forecast was compromised.

“I actually hate this neoliberal movement, this antihuman movement that’s sweeping the West,” he said. “I really feel hatred.”

“That loathing clouded my judgment,” he continued. “I was like, ’I dislike these people so much. What they’re doing is so wrong. It is helping so few people and hurting so many. It’s so immoral on every level that I just want it to be repudiated.’”

Carlson wasn’t done.

“I wanted that so much, not because I like the Republicans — I really dislike them more than I ever have — but I dislike the other side more,” he said.

The right-wing channel’s prime time star concluded that he had “no freaking idea what goes on in American politics.”

Fast-forward to 18:00 for Carlson’s remarks about his failed predictions:

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

