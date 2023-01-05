Tucker Carlson Blames Midterm Election Miscall On Hatred For 1 Group

In an interview with far-right activist Charlie Kirk posted this week, Carlson admitted that he “miscalled completely” the results, in which many candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump faltered and Democrats retained control of the Senate. (The GOP won a House majority, but by a much thinner margin than predicted.)

Carlson allowed that he still wasn’t sure why the Republicans stumbled, but did come to conclusions about why his forecast was compromised.

“I actually hate this neoliberal movement, this antihuman movement that’s sweeping the West,” he said. “I really feel hatred.”

“That loathing clouded my judgment,” he continued. “I was like, ’I dislike these people so much. What they’re doing is so wrong. It is helping so few people and hurting so many. It’s so immoral on every level that I just want it to be repudiated.’”

Carlson wasn’t done.

“I wanted that so much, not because I like the Republicans — I really dislike them more than I ever have — but I dislike the other side more,” he said.

The right-wing channel’s prime time star concluded that he had “no freaking idea what goes on in American politics.”