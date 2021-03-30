Tucker Carlson Slammed Over ‘Demeaning’ Way He Cut Off Colleague Juan Williams

Tucker Carlson was called out on Twitter Monday for the belittling way in which he cut off Fox News colleague Juan Williams during a discussion about President Joe Biden, taxes and economic growth.
Carlson — during an appearance on “The Five” ― repeatedly yelled “got it, got it, got it” as Williams, a co-host on the show who has in the past attacked ex-President Donald Trump, tried to make a point.
“I’m going to tell you something,” said Williams, attempting to cut through Carlson’s bluster.
“No, you haven’t told me anything actually,” responded Carlson, who in recent weeks has sown doubt about COVID-19 vaccines, peddled anti-immigration rhetoric and accused ex-President Barack Obama of being a “racial arsonist.”
“Not one thing,” Carlson added.
He then emitted a strange, high-pitched laugh.
Carlson then cut to “The Five” co-host Dana Perino.
Critics questioned Carlson's weird cackle and suggested why he'd ended the discussion in such a way: