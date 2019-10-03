Relationships

29 Spot-On Tweets About Married Life That Are Just Plain Funny

"My wife heard a noise downstairs and woke me up to go check it out. Because apparently my life doesn't matter."

In marriage, you have two choices. You can either let the minutiae of wedded life bore you to death, or you can laugh at the fact that spouses everywhere are dealing with the same crap you are.

If you constantly have to remind your spouse of the Amazon Prime password, have questions about their suspiciously long bathroom trips or find yourself begging them once again to please, get rid of those ratty old T-shirts, you’re certainly not alone.

Below, we’ve gathered 29 hilariously accurate tweets that we hope will give you a good laugh:

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
HuffPost x Tumblr 'Love Illustrated' Comics
TwitterMarriagecouples wifehusband