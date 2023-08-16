Vivek Ramaswamy Dodges Fox News' Grilling On Trump's Possible Guilt In Georgia

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Asked Cavuto: “But when you have the Republican governor of Georgia (Brian Kemp) who has said that this report is irrefutable and that this was an attempt at voter fraud that was scorching, and you have others who’ve taken similar views, including the secretary of state there, a Republican, who said that Donald Trump went too far. Wouldn’t you put your trust or at least your instincts in those guys, Republicans, who said that this has been well-examined, aggressively examined, and there was nothing to it?”

Replied Ramaswamy: “Neil, I have one question in my mind. I’m running to be our next president. I ask what is in the interest of this nation? Do I believe that these prosecutors or these elected officials or these federal prosecutors are advancing the interests of this nation when they’re bringing this unprecedented indictment not one time, but now four times over? No, I think our country is worse off because of this politicization.”

Much of the interview unfolded in the same vain. Cavuto kept pressing Ramaswamy to acknowledge the former president’s potential culpability, given the 91 felony charges against him. But Ramaswamy kept rebuffing him.

Ramaswamy, who’s a distant third in many polls behind front-runner Trump, questioned some of Trump’s decisions but not his criminality, saying the four indictments amounted to political persecution and were generated to hobble Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Fast-forward to 3:30 for the Georgia-focused part of the interview:

