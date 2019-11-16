Attorney General William Barr’s latest extreme defense of Donald Trump has triggered a wave of calls for his impeachment — and disbarment.

Richard Painter, the former chief White House ethics attorney in the George W. Bush administration, tweeted that Barr’s remarks Friday before the conservative Federalist Society were “another lunatic authoritarian speech” amid an impeachment investigation into the president. He claimed that Barr — a member of the conservative Catholic society Opus Dei — is “the type of bare knuckles lawyer the Church would have hired thirty years ago to cover up sex abuse cases.”

Another lunatic authoritarian speech as Barr goes from attacking “radical secularists” at @NDLaw to one month later attacking the “resistance” at @FedSoc.

Impeach Barr now!



Attorney General Barr defends Trump, assails 'Resistance”.https://t.co/lFXRaQIzkx — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) November 16, 2019

Bill Barr is the type of bare knuckles lawyer the Church would have hired thirty years ago to cover up sex abuse cases. The bishop would have been someone like Rep. Jim Jordan. Neither of these men belong anywhere near the impeachment inquiry. — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) November 16, 2019

Barr’s speech to the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization that has been instrumental in reshaping the courts, attacked Democrats for declaring a “war of resistance” against Trump. He claimed “scorched earth, no-holds-barred” challenges to the president’s power amount to the left’s “systematic shredding of [constitutional] norms and undermining the rule of law.”

The remarks came just hours after the conviction of Trump crony and longtime adviser Roger Stone on seven crimes linked to lying to Congress during its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Barr appeared to come close to equating Democratic efforts to rein in Trump to a kind of religious terrorism by quoting 18th century Massachusetts Federalist Rep. Fisher Ames. The resistance will use “any mean necessary” to achieve their “holy mission,” Barr said, quoting Ames, adding that “so-called progressives treat politics as their religion.”

Painter called on the Federalist Society to denounce Barr’s “diatribe as an attack on our Constitution and on the rule of law.”

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) pointed out to Barr that Democrats have won most of the court cases they’ve brought against Trump, and that several of Trump’s associates have now been convicted of felonies. “So take your revisionist history and shove it,” he tweeted.

Hey #BillBarr of the @TheJusticeDept:



-Dems have won most of the court cases against the @realDonaldTrump Administration



-Many of the President's Men are felons



-You are flaunting Congressional subpoenas



So take your false revisionist history & shove it.#SaturdayThoughts https://t.co/tlxC4zVztK — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 16, 2019

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) declared the speech “one of the most vicious partisan screeds ever uttered by a US cabinet officer” — and called for Barr’s impeachment. “Barr says trump should have king-like powers,” Pascrell tweeted.

Yesterday AG Barr addressed a radical political group and gave one of the most vicious partisan screeds ever uttered by a US cabinet officer. Barr says trump should have king-like powers. Barr is a liar and a fanatic and should be impeached and stripped of his law licenses. https://t.co/hVl2V59OHh — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) November 16, 2019

AG Barr is aiding and abetting Trump’s constitutional crime spree. Join me in calling for his debarment. #DisbarBarr — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@PascrellforNJ) November 15, 2019

Criminal defense attorney Tor Ekeland tweeted: “Instead of [Barr’s] ‘theory of the unitary executive,’ let’s just start calling it what it is — the theory of the fascist executive.”

Instead of the “theory of the unitary executive” let’s just start calling it what it is - the theory of the fascist executive. — Tor Ekeland (@TorEkelandPLLC) November 16, 2019

Former Southern District of New York federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah called Barr’s speech “outrageously inappropriate” for an attorney general. “You are the head of the DOJ for all Americans not just the ones in the Federalist Society. Please start acting like it,” she tweeted.

This is so outrageously inappropriate for an AG to be saying. You are the head of the DOJ for all Americans not just the ones in the Federalist Society. Please start acting like it. https://t.co/OcaHZGi0ey — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) November 16, 2019

Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said she has warned that Barr is the “most alarming figure” in the Trump administration, whose political view of an all-powerful executive is in “lockstep with Trump.”

I have warned for some time that AG Barr is the most alarming figure in the Administration. A true believer who has been waiting for his moment and pitched hard for this job. He has an agenda and political view that is lockstep with Trump. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) November 16, 2019

American Civil Liberties Union attorney Josh Block called the Federalist Society’s gushing reception of Barr’s message “sickening.”

Barr’s entire speech is in the video up top. His strongest attacks on the Democratic resistance begin around 39:00.