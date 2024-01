I'd be shocked if " Succession ," " The Bear " and " Beef " didn't dominate tonight, as they did at last week's Golden Globes and last night’s Critics Choice Awards. And I'm not mad about that. They were easily three of the best and buzziest shows of 2023, and each of them demonstrated different forms of bold, inventive and breathtakingly brilliant television.One thing to keep in mind about these Emmys: They're kind of like a weird time capsule because they were voted on last summer. Although the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America strikes meant the ceremony was delayed, the voting for these awards still happened at their original time. The nominations were announced in July, and Emmy voters turned in their ballots after that.Also, these nominated shows had to air between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, so some of them aired a year and a half ago — which might as well have been five years ago, honestly. The most recent shows that are nominated tonight are series like “Succession,” whose glorious finale aired on Memorial Day weekend. That’s recent compared with some other nominees, but still, it was almost seven months ago!And keep in mind that because of this timeline, some of the winners will not be winning for their most recent seasons. For instance, if and when "The Bear" wins, it will be for its first season, not its second, which aired in June 2023, just after the eligibility period (but a convenient strategy for creating some recency bias for voters). Confusing, right? — MarinaOMG, I forgot that this is for the first season of “The Bear.” You’re right, Marina, I know all night I’m going to be saying: What is time??? Another series that feels weird to still be talking about is “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” It was released in September 2022, which feels like eons ago. FWIW, Niecy Nash-Betts was incredible in the series. If “The Bear,” “Beef” and “Succession” dominate, I won’t be mad at all. I’d also love to see a win for “The Last of Us,” which really surprised me. Sometimes it can be hard for me to watch end-of-the-world shows or films (ahem, “Leave the World Behind”), but I thought “The Last of Us” was so well done. — ErinI know, Erin! I think in any other year, “The Last of Us” would be really dominant in all of these awards. But obviously, that final season of “Succession” was nothing short of spectacular and unforgettable television, and the Roys deserve their victory lap. The good thing is we’re getting more of “The Last of Us,” so they’ll get their due eventually, I’m sure. — MarinaI feel like genre series like “The Last of Us” are rarely honored among award committees, so I’m not surprised to see “The Last of Us” not run away with trophies. It’s rightly been nominated for the performances, which I think are its strongest aspect, but not enough committees take this kind of fare seriously. — Candice