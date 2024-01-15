The 75th Emmy Awards are set to honor the best and brightest on our TVs at a star-studded ceremony airing Monday night on Fox.
The show was postponed last year amid the writers and actors strikes that brought Hollywood to a halt for several months. This year’s Emmys honor TV series and television movies that aired June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023.
“Succession” is up for 27 nominations for its final season, with its lead and supporting cast members nabbing big nods for the night. HBO and Max could dominate the ceremony as “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus” also received a bunch of nominations. Netflix could also have a big showing at the ceremony with “Beef,” “Dahmer ― Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and “Wednesday” each gaining a handful of nominations.
ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” is the only scripted prime-time series to earn nods in the major categories.
“The Bear,” “Beef” and “Succession” dominated their categories at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7; the Emmys could be a night of more of the same.
“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson is hosting the show for the first time.
Could there be any surprise upsets? Will Anderson somehow win over the crowd in his opening monologue? Who will give the most rousing speech of the night?
HuffPost reporters and editors will be covering the show live. Stay tuned here for more updates.
Ayo Edebiri Fixing Rhea Seehorn’s Makeup Is The Sweetest Little Red Carpet Moment
Ronald From ‘Jury Duty’ Reveals Which Celebrity He’s Most Excited To Meet
Also, I should note he is looking very spiffy in his green velvet suit. If you have not seen “Jury Duty” yet, you absolutely must. When it was nominated, my first thought was that I was so thrilled Ronald would get to go to the Emmys, and now he’s here! — Marina
Why This Emmys Will Be Like A Weird Time Capsule
One thing to keep in mind about these Emmys: They're kind of like a weird time capsule because they were voted on last summer. Although the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America strikes meant the ceremony was delayed, the voting for these awards still happened at their original time. The nominations were announced in July, and Emmy voters turned in their ballots after that.
Also, these nominated shows had to air between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, so some of them aired a year and a half ago — which might as well have been five years ago, honestly. The most recent shows that are nominated tonight are series like “Succession,” whose glorious finale aired on Memorial Day weekend. That’s recent compared with some other nominees, but still, it was almost seven months ago!
And keep in mind that because of this timeline, some of the winners will not be winning for their most recent seasons. For instance, if and when "The Bear" wins, it will be for its first season, not its second, which aired in June 2023, just after the eligibility period (but a convenient strategy for creating some recency bias for voters). Confusing, right? — Marina
OMG, I forgot that this is for the first season of “The Bear.” You’re right, Marina, I know all night I’m going to be saying: What is time??? Another series that feels weird to still be talking about is “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” It was released in September 2022, which feels like eons ago. FWIW, Niecy Nash-Betts was incredible in the series. If “The Bear,” “Beef” and “Succession” dominate, I won’t be mad at all. I’d also love to see a win for “The Last of Us,” which really surprised me. Sometimes it can be hard for me to watch end-of-the-world shows or films (ahem, “Leave the World Behind”), but I thought “The Last of Us” was so well done. — Erin
I know, Erin! I think in any other year, “The Last of Us” would be really dominant in all of these awards. But obviously, that final season of “Succession” was nothing short of spectacular and unforgettable television, and the Roys deserve their victory lap. The good thing is we’re getting more of “The Last of Us,” so they’ll get their due eventually, I’m sure. — Marina
I feel like genre series like “The Last of Us” are rarely honored among award committees, so I’m not surprised to see “The Last of Us” not run away with trophies. It’s rightly been nominated for the performances, which I think are its strongest aspect, but not enough committees take this kind of fare seriously. — Candice