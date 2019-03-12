Anderson Cooper on Monday recognized what he believed was the precise point that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders left “the world of the factual or, even to be generous, the arguable behind.”

The host of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” explained why, during her earlier press briefing (her first in 42 days), Sanders was “quite simply not telling the truth” when she claimed that “we called” Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) “out by name” over his comments defending white nationalism.

It followed a question regarding whether President Donald Trump really does believe that Democrats “hate Jewish people.” Trump reportedly made the comment to Republican National Committee donors at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

Cooper acknowledged how Sanders had previously condemned King’s comments as “abhorrent” but highlighted how Trump has “never said a word on that.” He also called out the president for being “remarkably selective in his criticism.”