Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Endorse Bernie Sanders

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) plans to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the race for the White House, their campaigns said on Tuesday evening.

The Washington Post was the first to report that the rising progressive star planned to back the senator. HuffPost has confirmed the endorsement, which will be publicly announced at a rally in New York on Saturday.

Sanders has faced questions about his health and fitness during the 2020 race after suffering a heart attack earlier this month, although he moved to downplay those fears during the fourth Democratic debate in Ohio on Tuesday.

“I’m healthy, I’m feeling great,” Sanders said during the debate, thanking supporters and fellow candidates for their words of support. “I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, and I’m so happy to be back here with you this evening.”

The endorsement from Ocasio-Cortez is a major political win for Sanders, and one of the most coveted of the 2020 cycle.

Sanders will also pick up two other prominent progressive endorsements later this week. CNN first reported that freshman Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) plan to throw their support behind Sanders on Saturday.

It’s unclear who the final member of “the Squad” of four liberal congresswomen, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), will support.

Sanders remains a front-runner in the Democratic race, and his campaign reported more than $25 million in campaign donations in the third quarter of 2019.

But the Vermont senator has been dropping in the polls, and all eyes were on his progressive rival, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), during Tuesday’s debate in Ohio.

