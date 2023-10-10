Amazon Cetaphil facial cleanser, Tatcha's water cream and sunscreen from Elta MD

We know our stuff when it comes to good sales and high-quality skin care items, especially if they’re products recommended by doctors. To combine these both and score you some sweet savings, we rounded up the the Prime Big Deal Days sales on dermatologist-recommended items for your face and body.

Everything on our list has been previously recommended to us by dermatologists or product experts like cosmetic chemists and aestheticians. Whether it’s a facial cleanser or a mineral sunscreen, know that the recommendation was made by a professional.

These items make for great self-care purchases and also work well as holiday presents for loved ones. Treat yourself and your skin without shelling out retail price and enjoy dermatologist-recommended skin care at prices you’ll like.