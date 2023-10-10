Shoppingskin care salesPrime Day 2023

These Are The Best Prime Day Sales On Dermatologist-Recommended Items

Score high-quality skin care for a fraction of the usual price during Prime Big Deal Days.
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/CETAPHIL-Cleanser-Sensitive-Combination-Hypoallergenic/dp/B099MSZX25?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=651ec30fe4b006780a05d8d1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cetaphil" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="651ec30fe4b006780a05d8d1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/CETAPHIL-Cleanser-Sensitive-Combination-Hypoallergenic/dp/B099MSZX25?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=651ec30fe4b006780a05d8d1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Cetaphil</a> facial cleanser, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Oil-Free-Optimal-Hydration-Moisturizer-Poreless/dp/B07NMXW1YV?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=651ec30fe4b006780a05d8d1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Tatcha" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="651ec30fe4b006780a05d8d1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Oil-Free-Optimal-Hydration-Moisturizer-Poreless/dp/B07NMXW1YV?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=651ec30fe4b006780a05d8d1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Tatcha</a>'s water cream and sunscreen from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/EltaMD-Suppleness-Formulated-Dermatologist-Recommended/dp/B08FW89JBN?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=651ec30fe4b006780a05d8d1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Elta MD" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="651ec30fe4b006780a05d8d1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/EltaMD-Suppleness-Formulated-Dermatologist-Recommended/dp/B08FW89JBN?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=651ec30fe4b006780a05d8d1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Elta MD</a>
We know our stuff when it comes to good sales and high-quality skin care items, especially if they’re products recommended by doctors. To combine these both and score you some sweet savings, we rounded up the the Prime Big Deal Days sales on dermatologist-recommended items for your face and body.

Everything on our list has been previously recommended to us by dermatologists or product experts like cosmetic chemists and aestheticians. Whether it’s a facial cleanser or a mineral sunscreen, know that the recommendation was made by a professional.

These items make for great self-care purchases and also work well as holiday presents for loved ones. Treat yourself and your skin without shelling out retail price and enjoy dermatologist-recommended skin care at prices you’ll like.

1
Amazon
Revision Skincare 5-in-1 anti-aging tinted moisturizer with SPF45 (30% off)
New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick recommended this all-in-one sunscreen and moisturizer by Revision Skincare. It can be used daily and gives a sheer mineral tint that brightens and evens skin tone, giving you a healthy glow and protecting you from sun damage.
$67.20 at Amazon (originally $84)
2
Amazon
Bliss Block Star tinted face sunscreen (16% off)
If you're looking for sun protection with anti-aging properties, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner previously recommended this mineral sunscreen. It contains an antioxidant that balances free radical damage to help with collagen production and hyperpigmentation. Best of all, it's smooth and silky to the touch, so it's a great option if you're sensitive to sticky or thick products on your face.
$18.50 at Amazon (typically $21.95)
3
Amazon
ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica zinc oxide sunscreen (30% off)
Dr. Corey L. Hartman, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama, recommends everything from ISDIN, especially this sunscreen, for more mature skin. "It is one of my go-to recommendations for all skin types," he previously told HuffPost. "It’s a lightweight emulsion that delivers moisture and mineral zinc oxide for a chemical-free, physical sunscreen that eliminates the possibility of allergy. It’s a thin emulsion that has zinc oxide and DNA repair enzymes. It goes on smoothly and doesn’t leave a white film."
$42 at Amazon (typically $60)
4
Amazon
Mighty Patch pimple patches (20% off)
If you like easy, low-effort skincare, Dr. Brendan Camp, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City, recommended Mighty Patch pimple patches. "Acne stickers like these reduce the size of blemishes by drawing moisture out of the pimple," he previously told HuffPost.
$14.39 at Amazon (typically $17.99)
5
Amazon
Exuviance at-home chemical peel (40% off)
Or if you're looking to deeply exfoliate your skin, dermatologist Dr. Rachel Westbay previously recommended this Exuviance at-home chemical peel. “It’s a powerhouse of an at-home peel because it has a 25% blend of multiple AHAs, including glycolic and mandelic acid, plus gluconolactone. I recommend using it twice a week," she said.
$51.60 at Amazon (typically $86)
6
Amazon
Foreo Luna 4 face massager and cleanser brush (40% off)
To freshen and brighten skin, dermatologist Dr. Rebecca Marcus previously recommended gentle exfoliation with tools like Foreo’s Luna silicone scrubber. “I’ve been using the Foreo Luna 4 cleansing device this year, and I love how soft and smooth my skin feels after each use. It’s a great way to gently remove flakes and dull skin cells without risking," she said.
$167.40 at Amazon (originally $279)
7
Amazon
Colorescience SPF 20 foundation (30% off)
“The very best sunscreen is the one you’ll actually use consistently,” Dr. Papri Sarkar, a board-certified dermatologist in Boston, Massachusetts, previously told HuffPost. “If the choice is between no sun protection and some form of sun protection, I’ll always take some. Sunscreen needs to be used generously and often so find one you love.”

If you're looking for an option you'll actually use, Dr. Hina Talib, a board-certified pediatrician and adolescent medicine specialist at Atria Institute in New York City, likes the powders from Colorscience. "Sometimes it is just easier to reapply with a powder," Talib said, noting that the teens she works it enjoy it, too.
$41.30 at Amazon (originally $56.05)
8
Amazon
Elta MD sunscreen (20% off)
Talib also recommends anything and everything from Elta MD, especially their facial sunscreen, for teens and tweens. "Elta MD UV clear and tinted have long been favorites as well for their creamy application and the [tinted options]," she said.
$33.60 at Amazon (originally $42)
9
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Effaclar purifying foaming gel cleanser (30% off)
Camp recommended cleansing products from French pharmacy staple La Roche-Posay for anyone who’s getting a late start on caring for their skin. "Use a cleanser twice a day to help remove excess oil, dirt, and pollution that can cause acne and skin irritation," he previously told HuffPost. "For those with dry skin, consider using a cleanser once a day or using water as a cleanser."
$16.09 at Amazon (originally $22.99)
10
Amazon
Cetaphil daily face wash (11% off)
Looking for a cheaper option? Camp also recommended Cetaphil’s daily face wash, saying it's gentle enough for everyday use and works even for oily skin.
$11.98 at Amazon (originally $13.49)
11
Amazon
Murad Rapid Relief acne spot treatment (21% off)
If you're dealing with stubborn or painful acne, Camp recommends treatments from Murad. This one contains 2% salicylic acid to unclog pores and draw out impurities.
$18.20 at Amazon (originally $23.40)
12
a
Belif The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb (30% off)
Another favorite facial moisturizer, Sarkar likes the Belif true cream moisturizing bomb. “This is a moisturizing cream with a modicum of heft that has glycerin and panthenol to hold on to moisture, macadamia seed oil to lightly coat and oat extract to soothe the skin,” she said.
$15.40+ at Amazon (originally $22+)
13
Amazon
Tatcha The Water Cream (30% off)
In terms of holy grail face moisturizers, cosmetic chemist Javon Ford recommends this pore-minimizing and nutrient-rich water cream by Tatcha. Whereas most facial moisturizers are oil dispersed in water, this one is made from water dispersed in silicone, Ford said, meaning it is extra silky and blurring.
$16.10 at Amazon (originally $23)
14
Amazon
Kora Organics Turmeric Glow moisturizer (30% off)
For glowy, balanced skin, or to help with dullness and hyperpigmentation, Candace Marino, a Los Angeles-based medical aesthetician, recommends Kora Organics' Turmeric Glow moisturizer. "Turmeric is a potent antioxidant that can visibly brighten, calm and protect the skin while the marine micro-algae provides a powerful source of proteins to the skin," she previously told us.
$43.40 at Amazon (originally $62)
15
Amazon
A cold face roller (17% off)
When asked what to do when you wake up with your face feeling or looking puffy, Dr. Zakia Rahman, a clinical professor of dermatology at Stanford School of Medicine, told HuffPost about using a cold face roller on your skin, noting that colder temperatures can reduce puffiness. This stainless steel ice roller has an ergonomic handle that makes it easy to use on your face, neck, shoulders and back, giving you cool soothing.
$14.90 at Amazon (typically $17.99)

