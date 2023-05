Tramontina all-in-one plus pan

Available in vibrant yellow, orange, pink and green, this versatile pan can cook almost anything. It's ideal for sautéing, frying, braising and more, and even comes with multiple useful accessories: an aluminum lid with a stainless steel handle that doubles as a spoon rest, a bamboo utensil, steaming insert and a bamboo trivet. The pan is oven-safe up to 400 degrees."I have been cooking with this skillet only for a week, but I already discovered many ways it can help me in my cooking daily routine, from steaming vegetables to juicy burgers. But first, I must say that this product is much more than a skillet, it is almost a piece of art in the kitchen. The quality is really good and it’s a well finished product. It is also versatile, as it comes with several useful accessories, including my favorite steaming plate. The first use was to steam dumplings. Its size is perfect to cook for a couple and the skillet warms up faster than other pans I have. The thick material makes it sturdy, heavy, and keeps the food warm longer." — Anonymous