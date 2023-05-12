When you have a small kitchen or limited cabinet space, you have to get creative and strategic when buying cookware. Instead of filling your shelves with large cookware sets that take up a ton of room, it’s wise to opt for one or two quality all-in-one pans that can help you prepare a variety of dishes (and bonus points, if they’re oven-safe).

Not only do these multipurpose pans replace the need for several different pots and pans, but they also save you a ton of space in storage. Plus, many cookware brands offer pans that come in a variety of stylish colors to match your kitchen aesthetic. Below, we rounded up some of the best versatile and all-in-one pans, according to reviews.

