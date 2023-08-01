There is nothing shady about wanting extra sun protection when you’re at the beach or lake. Of course, if you’ve ever tried to set up a sun shelter on a hot day only to get tangled up in poles and sandbags, you’re probably in the market for a better portable structure that doesn’t take an entire day to install.

To help you stay protected from harmful UV rays and give your family a little privacy in the outdoors, we rounded up some of the highest-rated sun tents that are relatively easy to set up. Whether they are designed like camping tents or more like sun umbrellas with extra fabric, they’re beloved by reviewers for being a fuss-free addition to a day in the sun.

From wrangling your little ones to get them covered in sunscreen to shooing seagulls away from your lunch, there’s enough going on at the beach. You don’t need to spend any extra time or energy trying to set up a canopy for you and your family. If you’re looking to make some special memories this summer, grab one of these tents and enjoy long days in the sun without extra stress.

