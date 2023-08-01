There is nothing shady about wanting extra sun protection when you’re at the beach or lake. Of course, if you’ve ever tried to set up a sun shelter on a hot day only to get tangled up in poles and sandbags, you’re probably in the market for a better portable structure that doesn’t take an entire day to install.
To help you stay protected from harmful UV rays and give your family a little privacy in the outdoors, we rounded up some of the highest-rated sun tents that are relatively easy to set up. Whether they are designed like camping tents or more like sun umbrellas with extra fabric, they’re beloved by reviewers for being a fuss-free addition to a day in the sun.
From wrangling your little ones to get them covered in sunscreen to shooing seagulls away from your lunch, there’s enough going on at the beach. You don’t need to spend any extra time or energy trying to set up a canopy for you and your family. If you’re looking to make some special memories this summer, grab one of these tents and enjoy long days in the sun without extra stress.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A tent with a quick-popping mechanism and pre-inserted poles
Amazon rating:
4.6 out of 5 stars
With pre-inserted poles and a quick-popping mechanism at the top that sets up the entire tent, this sun shelter will be in place before you've even rolled your towels out. It has large zippered windows for extra ventilation and an extended floor to keep your feet protected from the hot sand. Promising review
: "I wasn't sure I needed a tent but got this one to try. I was skeptical about it being 'easy' to set up and worth the money and effort- I usually just slather on the sunscreen... I LOVE THIS TENT! The first time I pulled it out of the bag at the beach after hiking down many stairs to get there, it popped right up as we were holding it trying to read the directions! Super easy, and it was super easy to take down. Lots of room, lots of shade
. It's long in the bag, but hangs easily over shoulder and doesn't feel heavy. Great decision! Highly recommend." — Seattle Nurse
A pop-up tent you can simply throw to set up
Rating
: 4.4 out of 5 stars
An instant pop-up tent with no assembly required, this ultra-lightweight sun tent weighs less than five pounds and opens in seconds when you throw it out of the bag. You can give it a gentle toss onto an open area and watch it turn into a sun-protecting structure. It comfortably fits 3-4 people with full size doors on the front and back to allow for maximum air flow.Promising review
: "If you have kids or if you just love going to the beach like I do you just need this tent. It's one of the best Amazon purchases I've made
, so thankful to have had it when we went to the beach with our infant for the first time. He was able to play and eat under it and get protection from the sun. It's so easy to fold and no set up at all. I wanted something that can pop up because I can't put up a tent for the life of me and this is beyond perfection!!" — issam
An extended umbrella offering nine feet of coverage
Rating:
4.4 out of 5 stars
At nine feet across with UPF 50-plus fabric, this large umbrella shelter will keep your whole family in the shade. Simply press a button to open the umbrella, twist the base into the ground and enjoy sun protection for the whole day. It has internal pockets to hold your phone and wallet, zippered mesh windows to allow for light and air and two patented side panels to keep rain away.Promising review
: "I have no negatives about these umbrellas! Took them to the beach for the first time and love everything about them. Easy up and down like a standard rain umbrella
. Mesh vents for breeze and strong mount for the sand. Bought 2 for our family of 4 so they kids could spread out. So Worth it! We all 4 fit under 1 but why not have space :)" — Cnm2846
A Coleman Skyshade sun tent you'll have for years and years
Rating
: 4.4 out of 6 stars
If a known brand is important to you, you'll want to snag this pop-up Coleman portable sun shelter. It has 50+ UPF sun protection, internal pockets for your valuables and a clothesline (available with the green
color only) on which you can hang wet clothes or towels so they can dry off in the sun. The brand says it sets up in about five minutes; it comes with both sandbags and stakes, with guy lines pre-attached.Promising review:
"Love this. We used it so much. Easy to set up. Folded small. Actually works in windy situation
. You can tell the tent is well made. Very happy with this purchase" — Amazon Customer
A standing canopy tent with an instant-popup button
Rating
: 4.6 out of 5 stars
With a central push-button and pinch-free buttons on the legs, this outdoor sun canopy is a breeze to set up. Simply pull it out of its carrying case, push the center button to open and lock all the sides and legs and then set the desired height without worrying about hurting your fingers. It's made from water-repellant fabric with UPF 50+ UV protection and has an interior height of 8.5 feet, so you don't have to worry about crouching over, either. This canopy is available in 8-by-8-foot
and 10-by-10-foot
sizes.Promising review
: "Perfect. Easy setup in minutes. Nice side tabs to eliminate water pooling. Came with weight bags and nice tent bag. Ordered 2 more after I saw how nice they were
." — Steven Rengigas
A quick-setup standing tent with built-in sandbags
Rating
: 4.4 out of 5 stars
As the name states, this Sun Ninja tent can be set up in a blink of an eye. Fill the bottom corners with sand or rocks (or use the anchors if you're in the grass) and insert the quick-assembly poles for shade in just minutes after getting outside. It's available in two sizes, too. Promising review:
"Very happy with our sun ninja! Easy to set up and take down. Compact and light for carrying, storing and packing. Holds up well to the wind
. The one time it fell, we realized we didn’t put enough sand in the corners. Easy to fix and not a big deal at all. The large size is worth the extra coverage. Highly recommend!" — Patrick O