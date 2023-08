A pop-up tent you can simply throw to set up

: 4.4 out of 5 starsAn instant pop-up tent with no assembly required, this ultra-lightweight sun tent weighs less than five pounds and opens in seconds when you throw it out of the bag. You can give it a gentle toss onto an open area and watch it turn into a sun-protecting structure. It comfortably fits 3-4 people with full size doors on the front and back to allow for maximum air flow.: "If you have kids or if you just love going to the beach like I do you just need this tent. It's, so thankful to have had it when we went to the beach with our infant for the first time. He was able to play and eat under it and get protection from the sun. It's so easy to fold and no set up at all. I wanted something that can pop up because I can't put up a tent for the life of me and this is beyond perfection!!" — issam