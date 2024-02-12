President Joe Biden likely sent conspiracy theorists into a frenzy late Sunday by teasingly suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win was indeed a deep-state plot.
“Just like we drew it up,” he posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, following the Chiefs’ nail-biting 25-22 victory in overtime.
His post included a photo of his so-called “Dark Brandon” meme, showing him with searing red laser eyes.
The trolling follows some conservatives suggesting the nation’s most-watched sporting event was rigged, with the help of pop star Taylor Swift and Biden, to help Democrats win this year’s presidential election.
This theory is in part based on the number of new fans the Chiefs have received after Swift started regularly attending the team’s games to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The conspiracy suggests the billionaire songstress could endorse Biden at the peak of her and Kelce’s time in the spotlight, swaying their millions of fans toward supporting the president’s reelection.
Though Swift has yet to endorse a candidate in this year’s election, she previously spoke out against former President Donald Trump, Biden’s likely 2024 opponent, and advocated for Biden in the 2020 election.
Seemingly recognizing that risk, Trump appeared to make a pass for Swift’s endorsement on Sunday, arguing that he’s personally done more for her than Biden.
“There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money,” he posted on his social media site, Truth Social.
In his post, Trump took credit for signing the 2018 Music Modernization Act, which updated royalty and licensing rules and was years in the making.
Dina LaPolt, who was a key attorney behind the act, told Variety on Sunday that while Trump indeed signed it, she doesn’t believe he knows what it does.
“Someone should ask him what the bill actually accomplished,” she said in a statement.