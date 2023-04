Several of Breville’s Smartest Ovens Are Up to 36% Off Today

A similar model in a cool shade of black

4.7 out of 5 starsAlso boasting 10 cooking functions, a convection setting and the same exterior dimensions as the previous model, this smart oven comes in a really slick shade of black that will upgrade any design snob’s kitchen.“This is the 2nd one of these I've owned. We wore out the first one which lasted almost 10 years. The heating elements started to fade on one side, and the spring for the door broke (which I was able to replace.) Finally we decided we got our money's worth and got the new one. The new one is even better! The light inside was a surprise and comes on when 30 seconds are remaining on the timer.. or you can manually turn it on and it turns off by itself. The door feels more secure/solid. Also the fact it comes in black is nice, the old one was silver. We use this virtually every day for at least toasting bagels or English muffins, and use it 99.9% of the time when we would use our regular oven. It heats up FAST and cooks beautifully. We also frequently make pizza in it and it works perfectly. We've never been so happy with an appliance and I would buy another any day.” — Kiran Otter