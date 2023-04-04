Several of Breville’s Smartest Ovens Are Up to 36% Off Today

Amazon Breville mini countertop and air fryer smart ovens

There’s no time like five days before a significant culinary holiday to start thinking about the extra kitchen appliances you may need to prepare a multi-course dinner for your entire extended family.

If you’ve been tasked with hosting any Easter festivities this weekend, you might be scrambling to appoint your kitchen with the extra tools necessary to roll out a successful ham, pork loin or dish of scalloped potatoes — and perhaps you’ve already stocked up on a meat thermometer and labor-saving Rotato.

If you’re just now realizing that you might need a little more oven space, you’re in luck: A sale on several smart toaster ovens from Breville just quietly popped up on Amazon.

Breville’s customer-favorite smart ovens are beloved for their versatility, ease of use and very small footprint, providing the same cooking function (sometimes even more) of a traditional full-sized oven.

For the most part, all of the Breville models on sale today offer the same basic features: a minimum of eight cooking presets, algorithm-powered quartz elements for smart heating, air-powered convection heating for bringing food to temperature in a shorter period of time and an interior light for monitoring the progress of your culinary masterpiece.

The main thing to look out for as you shop the options on our list is the number of cooking functions — some models offer up to 13 presets, including the option to air fry — and interior capacity, which ranges from .45 to 1 cubic foot.

Shop some of the reviewer-favorite models ahead.

