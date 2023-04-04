Several of Breville’s Smartest Ovens Are Up to 36% Off Today

There’s no time like five days before a significant culinary holiday to start thinking about the extra kitchen appliances you may need to prepare a multi-course dinner for your entire extended family.
If you’ve been tasked with hosting any Easter festivities this weekend, you might be scrambling to appoint your kitchen with the extra tools necessary to roll out a successful ham, pork loin or dish of scalloped potatoes — and perhaps you’ve already stocked up on a meat thermometer and labor-saving Rotato.
If you’re just now realizing that you might need a little more oven space, you’re in luck: A sale on several smart toaster ovens from Breville just quietly popped up on Amazon.
Breville’s customer-favorite smart ovens are beloved for their versatility, ease of use and very small footprint, providing the same cooking function (sometimes even more) of a traditional full-sized oven.
For the most part, all of the Breville models on sale today offer the same basic features: a minimum of eight cooking presets, algorithm-powered quartz elements for smart heating, air-powered convection heating for bringing food to temperature in a shorter period of time and an interior light for monitoring the progress of your culinary masterpiece.
The main thing to look out for as you shop the options on our list is the number of cooking functions — some models offer up to 13 presets, including the option to air fry — and interior capacity, which ranges from .45 to 1 cubic foot.
A compact option that offers 8 cooking functions for under $130
With an interior capacity of .45 cubic feet, this is the smallest option in the bunch, and you can choose your cooking functions — toast, bake, broil, roast, and reheat — with the help of a knob. There are also presets for heating pizzas, bagels and cookies. A number of reviewers provided thorough comparisons to similarly-sized models
and found this oven to the be winner. (Note that this is the only model that doesn’t offer convection heating.)Promising review:
“First time I used the toaster I made BLTs for my granddaughters. I was busy in the kitchen so they open it to get the toast and yelled, 'look at this toast'. Every piece was browned exactly the same! And, no matter what I make comes out exacted the same. Additionally, I use it to reheat protein- a real biggie for me as toaster ovens always dried out the food. Not this one! I can clean the inside! Food gets done almost twice as fast as my huge smelly gas oven. Now I use my toaster oven almost exclusively! Bought the Bamboo top
. Not only is it gorgeous, I’ve used it as a charcuterie board for 2 people and it’s I beaut! Love all the functions and the gorgeous baking sheet that comes with it! It’s a bargain- even at that price for all it does and so perfectly!” — StraightArrow
A roomy smart oven with 10 cooking functions
With an interior capacity of one cubic foot, this roomier option has a digital display for its 10 presets. In addition to the same cooking functions as the previous model, this smart oven has warming and slow-cooking settings for added versatility, along with a convection-cooking option that promises to heat food up to 30% faster.Promising review:
“If you are like us - you hate to waste money. We thought our first Breville (just like this one) was broken and immediately ordered another one. When the new one arrived and we went to connect we found that our right angle plug adapter was the fault and the old oven was not broken at all! So our son gets the older one and we get the new one!! Bonus! The point is we don't want to be without this fine oven. The new one works even better than the old one. The controls are much more precise and we are still in love. Truly the Rolls Royce of Toaster Ovens. Maybe more than some but WELL WORTH THE MONEY!!!” — Davey8385
A similar model in a cool shade of black
Also boasting 10 cooking functions, a convection setting and the same exterior dimensions as the previous model, this smart oven comes in a really slick shade of black that will upgrade any design snob’s kitchen. Promising review:
“This is the 2nd one of these I've owned. We wore out the first one which lasted almost 10 years. The heating elements started to fade on one side, and the spring for the door broke (which I was able to replace.) Finally we decided we got our money's worth and got the new one. The new one is even better! The light inside was a surprise and comes on when 30 seconds are remaining on the timer.. or you can manually turn it on and it turns off by itself. The door feels more secure/solid. Also the fact it comes in black is nice, the old one was silver. We use this virtually every day for at least toasting bagels or English muffins, and use it 99.9% of the time when we would use our regular oven. It heats up FAST and cooks beautifully. We also frequently make pizza in it and it works perfectly. We've never been so happy with an appliance and I would buy another any day.” — Kiran Otter
A toaster oven-air fryer hybrid available in matte black or stainless steel
With a capacity of .8 cubic feet, this option is equipped with the same cooking presets of the previous models along with the coveted air-fry setting. Both the matte black pictured and the classic stainless steel
models are on sale.Promising review:
“We use this oven 3-5 times a week, if not more. It does a great job with broiling and reheating leftovers—much better than a microwave, though it is (obviously) slower. The real win is 'air frying', which is really just high-speed convection. It really works! We've made fried chicken and french fries that taste like they're fried. We also use it to heat up veggie sausage patties for breakfast in the morning. I highly recommend the oven. Even as a replacement for a non-air fryer Breville oven, it's definitely worth it.” — E. Miller
A high-capacity option with 13 cooking functions
Serious home cooks will appreciate the whopping 13 cooking functions offered by this higher-capacity model with an interior measuring 1 cubic foot. Along with the presets offered by the previous models, this smart oven comes with options for dehydrating and proofing dough. Its convection fan also comes with two different speed settings.Promising review:
“I had a Breville oven, smaller in size for three years and just passed it on to our son...it worked great but this one is magnificent! It is easy to use, the features are wonderful such as the light and the auto tray that slides out. I love that it is a bit larger in size to handle most anything I want to cook, and I have missed having a dehydrator for sun dried tomatoes, etc and it even does that!! I haven't used all the features but the ones I have stand out my items come out perfectly! One thing to remember is that convection ovens cook quicker so watch the time if you aren't familiar with convection cooking but other than that, this baby is worth every single penny and is a superior piece of kitchen equipment! PS. I love the attachments as well!” — Laurie Crummett