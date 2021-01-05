GOP Rep. Warns Of ‘Full-Scale Hot Conflict’ If Republicans Lose Senate

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) scare mongered Monday about the possibility of Republicans losing the U.S. Senate, claiming the United States would endure a “full-scale hot conflict” as a result.

In an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, Roy warned what he believed will happen if Democrats flip the Senate following Tuesday’s runoff elections in Georgia.

“What happens tomorrow in Georgia, if we have a Democratically controlled Senate, I mean, we’re now basically at full-scale hot conflict in this country, whereas right now we’re in a cold civil war,” Roy told Carlson.

The Senate will be split 50/50 if Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock defeat the GOP incumbents, Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

As Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will have the tie-breaking vote, it would essentially hand control of the Senate to the Democrats.

“We’ve got a major problem in this country where the American people, the regular people out there that are working every day, hardworking Americans, they are getting trampled by a system that is rigged against them,” Roy said.

“That is what is at stake, and if the American people in Georgia don’t show up, if Georgians don’t show up and ensure that we hold the Senate in Republican hands, then that’s what’s happening,” he added. “Two additional votes coming out of the Senate in Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico and they lock it down for good.”

i uh.....i think a republican member of congress just threatened civil war if the dems win in georgia tomorrow pic.twitter.com/yZhwB75Up1 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 5, 2021

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!