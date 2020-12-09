Chloe Fineman unwrapped her celebrity impressions as she read “Twas the Night Before Christmas” on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday. (Watch the video below.)

Prompted by each famous name popping up on the screen, the “Saturday Night Live” comedian slipped into characters like a pro. Fineman did Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Timothée Chalomet and others.

But she gets extra props for her Drew Barrymore, the actor and talk show host who has said of Fineman’s impersonation on “SNL” before: “Nailed it.”

We couldn’t agree more.