Republicans At CPAC Are 'Horny For Another Insurrection’ In Stinging Supercut

A stinging supercut calls out Republican rhetoric at this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” montage highlights how speakers — including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Donald Trump Jr. — used the same frenzied language in their addresses on Friday as the violent mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Watch the video, titled “The GOP Is Horny for Another Insurrection,” here:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter