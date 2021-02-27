ENTERTAINMENT

Republicans At CPAC Are 'Horny For Another Insurrection’ In Stinging Supercut

"The Daily Show" montage spots similarities in the rhetoric of Republicans at the Conservative Political Action Conference and the U.S. Capitol rioters.

A stinging supercut calls out Republican rhetoric at this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” montage highlights how speakers — including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Donald Trump Jr. — used the same frenzied language in their addresses on Friday as the violent mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Watch the video,  titled “The GOP Is Horny for Another Insurrection,” here:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics and Government Ted Cruz Republican Party Trevor Noah