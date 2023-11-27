Shoppinghomesalescyber monday

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086Z6V3S6?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=65648e7fe4b0827ae6154746%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="TheraGun massage gun" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65648e7fe4b0827ae6154746" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086Z6V3S6?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=65648e7fe4b0827ae6154746%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">TheraGun massage gun</a>, <a href="https://merrel.prf.hn/click/camref:1101lqVge/pubref:65648e7fe4b0827ae6154746/destination:https://www.merrell.com/US/en/moab-3-mid/52467M.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Merrell Moab 3 hiking shoes" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65648e7fe4b0827ae6154746" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://merrel.prf.hn/click/camref:1101lqVge/pubref:65648e7fe4b0827ae6154746/destination:https://www.merrell.com/US/en/moab-3-mid/52467M.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Merrell Moab 3 hiking shoes</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MX532AM-A-AirTag/dp/B0933BVK6T?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=65648e7fe4b0827ae6154746%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="four-pack of Apple AirTags" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65648e7fe4b0827ae6154746" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MX532AM-A-AirTag/dp/B0933BVK6T?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=65648e7fe4b0827ae6154746%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">four-pack of Apple AirTags</a> and the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Tineco-Complete-Cordless-One-Step-Cleaning/dp/B09QQ9T4XY?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=65648e7fe4b0827ae6154746%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="TikTok-viral Tineco vacuum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65648e7fe4b0827ae6154746" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Tineco-Complete-Cordless-One-Step-Cleaning/dp/B09QQ9T4XY?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=65648e7fe4b0827ae6154746%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">TikTok-viral Tineco vacuum</a>
We’re on day four of eating cold pie for breakfast and baby, the Cyber Week sales are still rolling. If you’re looking for the perfect presents for everybody on your list or just want to snag the best deals for yourself, we rounded up the most popular Cyber Monday sales with HuffPost readers. Each item is a top-ordered option this Black Friday season and is still on sale until the end of the day (or as long as stock lasts).

You’ll want to jump on these deals quickly, as they’re winding down as Cyber Monday comes to an end. Score a set of hiking boots, a TikTok-viral vacuum-mop or an air fryer that can fit a while pizza for a price you can’t beat. From stocking stuffers to larger ticket home items, we hope you snag some sweet sales today.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A wildly useful Apple AirTag (or four) that'll save you in a pinch (up to 20% off list price)
Drop one in your luggage, your purse or your car, or attach it to your keys or bicycle or whatever you may need to find again later, and this Apple AirTag will erase your worries by tracking the location of your item in Apple's Find My app. You can even tell it to play a sound so it's easier to find your things. It's completely encrypted for privacy and when it's far away, it can anonymously use a network of Apple devices to ping you its location. In addition to being water- and dust-resistant, it instantly connects with your network and you can assign each one a name to keep your most valuable belongings sorted.
One: $23.99 at Amazon (regularly $29)Four-pack: $79.99 at Amazon (regularly $99)
2
Amazon
Coleman SaluSpa inflatable hot tub (20% off)
With over 9,206 positive reviews and 2 million views on TikTok, the #Colemanhottub is soon becoming a favorite among influencers and everyday tubbers alike. It fits four to six adults, heats up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, comes with its own pump and all setup materials and has easy-lift handles so you can find the perfect place for it. With 140 air jets and an LCD screen, you can perfect your temperature and jet pressure to maximize your home hot tub.
$361.35 at Amazon (regularly $451.69)
3
Amazon
The beloved Chom Chom reusable pet hair remover (37% off)
Tens of thousands of Amazon reviewers swear by the Chom Chom for getting rid of pet hair on furniture, clothing and cars, with more than a few declaring that they were so exasperated before trying this product that they were about to literally shave their cats. All you have to do is roll it across furniture like you would a lint roller; its rubberized blade and microfiber surface effectively capture pet hair inside of its handy receptacle, which you can then dump out to keep using it — no sticky-paper waste required.
$19.99 at Amazon (regularly $24.99-$29.99)
4
Amazon
A clever Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 rechargeable electric toothbrush (45% off)
With three modes — clean, white and gum care — this rechargeable electric toothbrush can do everything you need for exponentially better oral care than a manual toothbrush. It's even got pressure sensors to detect when you're pressing too hard, offers a two-minute timer so you can be sure you're brushing long enough, and has a two-week battery life per charge. This set includes the Philips Sonicare 5300 machine, a charger, one G2 Optimal Gum Care brush head, a travel case, and two replacement DiamondClean brush heads.
$59.96 at Amazon (regularly $109.96)
5
Amazon
Or a popular and well-reviewed set of glass food storage containers (57% off typical price)
If you'd love to make the switch from plastic food storage, this is a deal for you. It includes seven borosilicate glass containers in sizes from 1.6 to 4 cups, each with a matching lid with an airtight, locking lid. Unlike plastic, this premium glass won't absorb odors or stain and is dishwasher-safe.
$21.73 at Amazon (regularly $37.99)
6
Amazon
The near-legendary Waterpik Aquarius water flosser (50% off)
This powerful machine makes one of the most dreary tasks — flossing — a lot more fun and exponentially more effective. Waterpik says the Aquarius can remove 99.9 percent of plaque and is up to 50 percent more effective than string floss. This advanced model offers 10 pressure settings, a massage mode to stimulate gums and a built-in timer to track your flossing. It comes with seven different tips, so a whole family can hygienically use one machine. It's less than four inches deep and under 5 inches wide, so it won't take up your whole bathroom counter, either. At a whopping half off, there's no reason not to grab one and impress your dental hygienist on your next visit.
$49.99 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $99.99)
7
Amazon
The ever-popular Revlon brush (30% off)
HuffPost readers love the Revlon One-Step Volumizer brush and for good reason: It seamlessly dries, styles and volumizes your hair in minutes. On a busy morning, this thing will be your best friend.
$27.90 at Amazon (regularly $39.87)
8
Dermstore
The Youthfull Lip Replenisher I can't stop raving about (20% off)
We've written about this peptide-filled lip treatment from Revision Skincare before, but now it's on rare sale so we're going to do it again: It's one of the most effective skin care products one of our editors has ever used. For chapped, sun-damaged, dry or fine-line-growing lips, you can just put it on before bed and wake up to a visible difference. It's very thick, so it lasts forever, but it's still a high-end price point for lip care so it's good to snatch up while it's on sale.
$32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
9
Amazon
The TikTok-famous vacuum-mop buyers can't stop raving about (30% off list price)
The Tineco iFloor 3 Breeze Complete vacuum-mop is a cleaning machine for hard floors that is constantly going viral on TikTok. People cannot get enough of this cordless, lightweight and self-propelling mop that vacuums up dirt and the dirty water from the mopping process. Although often on sale, this mop-vac hasn't been offered at a listed price this low since a lightning deal in July.
$195.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $279.99)
10
Amazon
TheraGun Prime massage gun (37% off list price)
Give the gift of comfort with this popular and highly-rated percussive massage device. It comes with four attachments and can be operated at five different speeds, for a spa-like deep tissue massage from the comfort of home. It's available at Amazon for 37% off.
$189 at Amazon (regularly $299)
11
Amazon
Jackery's Explorer 300 portable power station (29% off list price)
If you're looking for a durable portable power bank that doesn't cost a million dollars or weigh a ton, the Jackery Explorer 300 is about the size of a small cooler and weighs less than seven pounds. It has four output ports and can charge a phone up to 24 times before needing to be plugged in again.
$199 at Amazon (regularly $279-$299)
12
Amazon
The magical nail concealer that can slash your mani-pedi budget (up to 40% off list price)
We are absolutely obsessed with Londontown's Kur illuminating nail concealer, a milky veil that comes in four colors, each designed to make nails look like healthier versions of their natural selves. The buildable formula contains optical brighteners to cover up imperfections like discoloration and leave nails glowing. You'll be able to stretch time in between salons visits, if not skip them altogether! “One coat gives you that ‘is she wearing nail polish, or does she just have flawless doll nails?’ look,” said one HuffPost editor.
$12+ at Amazon (regularly $20)
13
Amazon
Allwei portable power station (43% off)
Ideal for camping or for keeping your most valuable gadgets juiced during a blackout, this portable back-up generator can power up to nine devices at once using the variety of outlets, offers 300 watt's worth of power and has LED with an SOS mode for emergencies.
$164 at Amazon (originally $289)
14
Amazon
A pair of 2nd-generation AirPods with a lightning charging case (up to 38% off list price)
Get truly simple setup and in-ear detection with these Apple AirPods that automatic switch connection between your devices for an effort-free experience with audio and phone calls. With the carrying case that can also carry additional charging power, you'll get 24 hours of listening time before you need to plug them back in, and Apple's H1 chip gives you great sound. You can turn them on and off by simply putting them on or taking them off.
$79.99 at Amazon (regularly $99)$79.99 at Target (regularly $99)
15
Amazon
Technivorm Moccamaster 10-cup coffee maker (30% off list price)
The Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV coffee maker, which you may have seen all over social media recently, is 30% off. This 10-cup coffee maker is handmade in the Netherlands and makes brewing a breeze. It produces up to 40 ounces of coffee in four to six minutes with the push of one switch, making sure you don’t disturb anyone (or yourself ― sometimes you just need silence in the mornings). It also features a hot plate to keep your coffee warm and it has an automatic off switch after 100 minutes.
$251+ AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $359.99-$379.99)
16
Amazon
A pack of four Venus Visage teeth whitening pens (25%)
A quick and budget-friendly way to shine your pearly whites, these teeth-whitening pens are easy to use and to take with you on the go. The fine tip brush makes it quick to accurately put on your teeth, getting into all the nooks and crannies.
$19.45 at Amazon (regularly $25.95)
17
Dyson
A Dyson V11 Extra that's cheaper than Amazon's deal (42% off list price)
Grab this powerful cordless stick vac that's great at finding dirt and dust, has a roller head that automatically detangles hair, and comes with a slew of specialized tools for every sort of cleaning challenge. It also converts into a handheld vac that's great for cars and stairs and small space, and has up to 60 minutes of runtime per charge. You'll love whole-machine filtration and point-and-shoot bin emptying that means your hands don't have to get dirty.
V11 Extra: $349.99 at Walmart (regularly $599.99)
18
Amazon
Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner (27% off list price)
If your furry friends or little ones bring snow or dirt into the house, fret not. The small but powerful Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner has over 33,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Revive your couch, pillows, car seats, carpet and rugs with this portable cleaner, which has a 48-ounce reservoir for soiled water and comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool to scrub messes and suck up stains.
$89.99 at Amazon (regularly $123.59)
19
Amazon
Or a Bissell SpotClean ProHeat portable carpet cleaner (up to 40% off list price)
This more robust carpet cleaning model adds heat and Oxy cleaning power. Loosen and eliminate stains and spills with the scrubbing tool, which will also suction them up and away into the cleaner's dirty water tank. When hot water will help, the SpotClean ProHeat will maintain the temperature. It comes with the tough stain tool, deep stain tool, a self-cleaning hose and a bottle of Bissell's Pro Oxy spot and stain cleaning formula.

Target is selling a similar ProHeat model called the Little Green ProHeat that comes with the tough stain tool, stair tool, self-cleaning hose tool and bottle of Bissell's Pro Oxy spot and stain cleaning formula. Get a $10 Target gift card with purchase, too.
$79.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $133.89)Plus $10 gift card: $89.99 at Target (regularly $133.99)
20
Amazon
Mighty Patch pimple patches
Breakouts happen at any age, so check out these beloved Mighty Patches. They absorb the fluid in your zits and promise to deliver results in 6-8 hours. They're transparent, too, so you can even wear them when you're out doing errands as well as while you sleep.
$10.77 at Amazon
21
Amazon
An erasable doodle board (36% off)
For little hands learning to write or kids who spend a lot of time in the car, consider this reusable doodle board with an attached stylus that erases with the touch of a button. It's not a screen, but looks like a tablet and is great for drawing or learning letters and numbers.


$14 at Amazon (regularly $21.99)
22
Amazon
Coway Airmega 200M (27% off)
Like many air purifiers twice its price, this Coway Airmega uses a powerful three-stage filtration system that includes a deodorization filter and a true HEPA filter that captures 99.99% of nano-sized particles and microns in the air. It can refresh the air in spaces up to 214 square feet in just under 13 minutes and up to 518 square feet in 30 minutes. The result is not just better air quality indoors; the Coway can also help cut down on the amount of dust in your home and reduce lingering cooking odors.
$139.64 at Amazon (regularly $189.99)
23
Amazon
Ninja 10-in-1 smart XL air fry oven (39% off)
Kitchen gadgets and tools that have multiple functions are the dream of anyone with little counter space. This air fryer has 10 useful functions: air fry, air roast, bake, whole roast, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, reheat and pizza. It has an extra large capacity that fits a five-pound chicken and a sheet pan of vegetables with two-level even cooking with no rotation required.
$199.99 at Amazon (regularly $329.99)
24
Amazon
The original Peloton stationary bike
With a variety of mind-blowing features like a multitouch screen, stereo speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, a high-quality front-facing camera and built-in microphone, the Peloton bike has everything you need for a full workout. It’s a membership-based machine, so you’ll need to purchase that separately (it’s $44 a month) and then you’ll have unlimited access to a massive library of exercise content, including cycling, yoga and strength classes lead by expert instructors.
$1,095 at Amazon (regularly $1,445)
25
Walmart
A splurge-worthy GE Opal nugget ice maker (40% off list price)
It's still a splurge, obviously, but this is THE original famous countertop nugget ice maker at a wildly low price and it will bring you absolute delight every day you drink anything cold. The GE Profile Opal starts producing little round pebbles of ice — truly, the "good ice" — just 20 minutes after you plug it in and fill the water reservoir. Bluetooth connectivity means you can even schedule fresh ice to order in the app. You won't regret the purchase.
$348 at Walmart (regularly $579)
26
Amazon
Starfrit Rotato electric peeler (20% off)
Whether you have a large family, mobility issues or pain in your hands or just hate peeling potatoes (and other produce), the Starfrit Rotato electric peeler will be a lifesaver. It peels potatoes by rotating them, in this case with a small blade that’s enclosed in plastic for safety. You'll feel peace as you watch peels come off in thin, glorious ribbons.
$19.98 at Amazon (regularly $25)
27
Amazon
A bestselling Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro (29% off list price)
If you’re looking to take your cooking experience a few notches up, get your hands on Breville's Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro. This handy appliance is what you get when you combine a countertop oven with an air fryer, and it has enough capacity to handle a a 14-pound turkey or nine slices of bread. It comes with many of the same great features as the medium-sized smart oven (also on sale), like an interior light and LCD display, but also proofs dough and dehydrates food. Breville's Element IQ system uses six quartz elements to perfect the cooking environment and eliminate cold spots. It's got a 4.6-star rating from nearly 10,000 buyers, and flew off shelves last Black Friday.
$319.95 at Amazon (regularly $449.95)
28
Target
An Oral-B Pro 1000 electric toothbrush (40% off)
The Oral-B Pro 1000 uses a round oscillating head with cross-laying bristles that rotate and pulsate to effectively clean each tooth, along the gum line and in between teeth. This brush uses a single cleaning mode and has pressure sensors to prevent you from brushing too hard. It's also compatible with most Oral-B brush heads, including the FlossAction, DeepSweep and SensitiveGum heads.
$29.99 at Target (regularly $49.99)
29
Amazon
The famous snail mucin power essence and moisturizer
Could Cosrx's Snail 96 serum be any more famous right now? We actually can't imagine it. Though snail mucin has long been used in cosmetics — decades ago, snail farmers in Chile noticed the nutrient-rich slime seemed to have healing and softening properties — this Korean beauty essence has gone insanely viral and has reviewers (and several HuffPosters) saying it changed their skin for the better.

The brand's Snail 92 All-In-One Cream also has a high concentration of snail filtrate. It's a hydrating gel-cream designed to calm, repair and sooth dry and sensitive skin. Grab one or both and see what all the fuss is about while they're on major sale.
SERUM: $13.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18-$25)CREAM: $11.59 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20-$25)
30
Amazon
A National Tree Company pre-lit artificial Christmas tree
Get into the holiday season without stressing about sticky floors or falling needles with this full pre-lit artificial Christmas tree. It measures six feet tall and comes with a stand with pre-attached, hinged branches that make it east to take up and down.
$156.69 at Amazon (originally $299.99)
31
Amazon
An Instant Pot Cortex six-quart air fryer (42% off list price)
This is a six-quart four-in-one basket air fryer with customizable cooking programs for those who never remember to defrost the chicken (or who get hungry for something in the freezer). The Instant Vortex six-quart basket fryer heats frozen food in the blink of an eye, giving your food a satisfying crunch with less oil than traditional frying.
$59.99 at Amazon (regularly $119.95)
32
Amazon
A pair of Kasa smart plugs (38% off list price)
Save on these handy little smart plugs and make your life infinitely easier. They can be programmed to turn lights and other electronics on and off when you're out of the home and more. They can even be paired with Alexa for voice control.
$12.49 at Amazon (regularly $19.99)
33
Amazon
A powerful compact Ninja blender our food editor loves even more than her Vitamix (33% off list price)
My colleague Kristen Aiken — a culinary school grad and food editor, among other things — raves about her Ninja Foodi smoothie maker blender, and it truly is fantastic. It has a much more compact footprint than a Vitamix, which is equally powerful but something you might dread dragging out of a cabinet. These blending jars are dishwasher-safe, and it'll blend just about anything; you don't have to just use it for smoothies, despite the name.
$79.99 at Amazon (regularly about $89.99-$99.99)$79.99 at Bed, Bath & Beyond (originally $119.99)$79.99 at Walmart (originally $119.99)
34
Amazon
The Roomba 692 vacuum (18% off list price)
If you're looking for an affordable robot vacuum that'll get the job done, this Roomba model is a great choice. It has versatile brushes that pick up everything from dirt and dust to pet hair (including on carpet), and can detect which areas in your home are particularly dirty, like a high-traffic entryway, so it can clean them more thoroughly.

Plus, it can connect to your Alexa or Google Assistant device. When its 90-minute runtime is up, it automatically docks itself to recharge. Easy.
$154.99 at Amazon (regularly $249)
35
Amazon
Some noise-canceling Beats Studio Buds in many colors (up to 37% off)
On sale in six cool colors, these Beats Studio Buds are compatible with both Apple and Android phones with simple one-touch pairing. With an IPX4 water-resistant rating, you won't even have to worry about sweat or rain. Choose between transparency and noise-cancelling modes so you can enjoy the best audio and calls. You'll get eight hours of listening time on a charge and up to 24 hours with additional charge from the case. Like Apple's AirPods Pro, they come with three tip options for the best fit.
$89.95 AT AMAZON (RECENTLY $142)
36
Walmart
A pair of 2nd-generation AirPods Pros (up to 32% off list price)
With active noise cancelling, three custom tips for a perfect fit, an Apple-designed H2 chip for even better audio and longer battery life than the previous generation, these AirPods Pros are truly covetable. Adaptive transparency adjusts automatically so you still hear the noises around you — such as sirens — you don't want to block out for your own safety. This pair comes with a case that's charged by USB-C.
$189 at Amazon (regularly $229-$249)$189 at Target (regularly $249)
37
Williams Sonoma
An Instant Omni air fryer-toaster oven combo (50% off)
If you’re the hostess with the mostess, you probably need the Instant Omni Pro. The 18-liter body will rock your oven mitts off, making whole turkeys, homemade pizzas and other larger and lavish meals. It works as an air fryer, convection toaster oven, rotisserie, electric cooker, proofer and dehydrator.
$149.95 at Williams Sonoma (regularly $299.95)
38
Merrell
Merrell's much-loved hiking boots and shoes (up to 60% off list price)
Merrell is offering many of its time-tested boots and shoes for up to 60% off for Cyber Monday. The sale includes best-selling options like the Jungle Moc or the comfortable Moab 3 boots, pictured here. If you ever go hiking, you likely know of their legend and prowess on the trail. It's a good time to grab a pair if you love the great outdoors (or even if you don't, but sometimes go there).
Women's Moab 3: $90.99 (regularly $130)Men's Moab 3: $90.99 (regularly $130)
39
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort wireless noise-cancelling headphones (29% off list price)
These Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones are a big investment, but one that is well worth it. They fit comfortably over ears and come with a removable double-ended AUX cord so they can be wireless or wired, which is key while on a plane. They also have that famous Bose sound quality and adjustable EQ so you can set various music levels to your exact specifications. HuffPost readers can't get enough of these travel-friendly headphones.
$249 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $349)
40
Amazon
Callaway women's REVA eight-piece golf set (20% off)
The lowest price it's been in month, this eight-piece women's golf set from Callaway includes a golf bag and four covers, with a driver, 5 wood, 6 hybrid, 7 and 9 irons, a sand wedge and a putter.
$800.79 at Amazon (regularly $999.99)
41
Amazon
An electric salt and pepper grinder set (63% off)
Season your food to perfection with this chic electric salt and pepper grinder set. It's easy to control and lets you add the exact amount of salt and pepper that you want.
$29.99 at Amazon (regularly $49.99)
42
Amazon
Kitchen Mama auto electric can opener (40% off list price)
Never struggle with can openers again with this automatic electric opener. Simply put it on the top of the can, press a button and it will take off the top, all on its own. Best of all, it folds the sharp edges in as it takes the lids off, keeping your fingers safer.
$20.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
43
Amazon
Best Choice ergonomic split king size adjustable bed (20% off)
Enjoy the best night's rest with this ergonomic king-size bed that moves to your own customized positions. It has massage features giving you wave or pulse movements with separate remotes, so you and your partner can choose your setting.
$799.99 at Amazon (regularly $999.99)
44
Saks Fifth Avenue
Tumi Alpha continental expandable carry-on (25% off)
Upgrade your travel with this Tumi Alpha continental expandable carry-on bag, that's rarely on sale. It has a number of helpful pockets including a removable garment sleeve, large mesh pocket and hanger bracket to ensure everything has a place.
$780 at Saks Fifth Avenue (regularly $975)
45
Amazon
A four-pack of motion-sensing, dimmable nightlights (28% off list price)
Never worry about tripping walking to the bathroom at night with this set of four motion-sensing plug-in lights. Consider them adult night lights; you can even dim them to find the perfect lighting level and set the ambiance in your home.
$15.19 at Amazon (originally $19.89)

