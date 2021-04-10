Don Lemon Slams Tucker Carlson: ‘Mainstreaming Of White Supremacist Propaganda’

CNN’s Don Lemon joined the avalanche of criticism being leveled at Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Friday night, slamming Carlson for “the mainstreaming of white supremacist propaganda” on his widely watched show.

Carlson on Thursday again echoed the so-called “great replacement” conspiracy theory.

Lemon said the point of Carlson’s rhetoric was “to fuel up the audience with a false sense of grievance, outrage to justify voter suppression based on anger and fear and lies and insecurity and racism.”

“You don’t have to do that,” the “CNN Tonight” anchor continued. “You can win more votes in this country when you have better ideas and a better message unless you can harness hate and use your power to suppress others.”

Lemon noted how the Anti-Defamation League has called for Carlson to be fired over his comments.

But there’s “zero chance of that,” he lamented. “Not from the network that promoted the big lie of nonexistent voter fraud.”

“This is the mainstreaming of white supremacist propaganda.”



CNN’s @DonLemon discusses calls for Fox News to fire Tucker Carlson over racist comments about “replacement theory.” pic.twitter.com/UdFIErouVg — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) April 10, 2021