Donald Trump Trolls Joe Biden In Pettiest Possible Way

The former president shared an edited image of his successor on his Truth Social platform.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump’s attempts to make political hay out of his myriad legal woes continued on Monday when he shared a fake mugshot of President Joe Biden on his Truth Social platform.

The former president “ReTruthed” a doctored image of Biden, next to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office badge, with the caption: “The Mugshot America Deserves.”

Trump also shared other edited images of his own mugshot which was released following his arrest in Georgia on Thursday for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election result in the state:

Trump has predictably sought to raise money off the back of his mugshot, reportedly receiving more than $7 million in campaign donations in the first two days after its release.

The picture itself sparked a meme.

It also prompted Fox News’ Jesse Watters to say Trump looked “good” and “hard.”

Biden, meanwhile, had a deadpan response when asked about the image.

“I did see it on television,” the president told reporters. “Handsome guy. Wonderful guy.”

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

