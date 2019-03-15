President Donald Trump was widely mocked online for his terse tweet saying he’d reject the congressional vote to overturn his emergency declaration funding his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.
“VETO!” Trump wrote on Thursday afternoon.
The president later elaborated:
Many people on Twitter tauntingly suggested that Trump, who has a history of posting wild typos on his favorite social media platform, had meant to write “Beto” in the first tweet ― in reference to the Democratic former Texas congressman, Beto O’Rourke, who announced his 2020 presidential run earlier in the day.
Some wags even guessed it was the president’s weird way of endorsing his potential rival.