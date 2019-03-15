President Donald Trump was widely mocked online for his terse tweet saying he’d reject the congressional vote to overturn his emergency declaration funding his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.

I look forward to VETOING the just passed Democrat inspired Resolution which would OPEN BORDERS while increasing Crime, Drugs, and Trafficking in our Country. I thank all of the Strong Republicans who voted to support Border Security and our desperately needed WALL!

Many people on Twitter tauntingly suggested that Trump, who has a history of posting wild typos on his favorite social media platform, had meant to write “Beto” in the first tweet ― in reference to the Democratic former Texas congressman, Beto O’Rourke, who announced his 2020 presidential run earlier in the day.