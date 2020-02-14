President Donald Trump, whose administration has taken multiple steps to erode the rights of LGBTQ Americans, said in a new interview that he would have no problem voting for a gay presidential candidate.

But he acknowledged in the latest episode of Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera’s podcast “Roadkill With Geraldo” that not every American would agree.

A poll conducted by Gallup in 2019 found that 76% of American voters would vote for a gay or lesbian candidate, up from 74% in 2015. That suggests nearly one-fourth of Americans see a candidate’s sexuality as an issue.

Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh, who Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this month, brought the issue to the forefront this week with a series of swipes about openly gay Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg kissing his husband in public.

“Would Americans vote for a gay man to be president?” Rivera asked Trump.

“I think so,” replied the president, who used other segments of the 48-minute interview released Thursday to rant about his impeachment, political rivals and the media. “I think there would be some that wouldn’t, and you know, I wouldn’t be among that group, to be honest with you,” he added.

Trump said “it doesn’t seem to be hurting” the candidacy Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who placed a strong second in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary behind Sen. Bernie Sanders (I.Vt.).

The president said “there would certainly be a group” of voters who “probably wouldn’t” vote for a gay candidate based on sexuality.

“You and I would not be in that group,” Trump told the broadcaster.

“We would not,” Rivera replied.