Since there are so many of us lighting up to help with burn out, chances are the candle lover in your life has stocked up on a lot of different scents — and probably doesn’t need yet another candle to add to their collection.
That might make shopping for gifts that they’ll actually appreciate much, much harder. After all, what can you give someone who loves candles that isn’t a candle?
Turns out, there are plenty of gifts out there for the candle lover that aren’t just another candle. We don’t want to fan the flames, but they might actually be better than some of the candles that they haven’t burned yet.
The gilded base on this candle warmer makes it look much more modern than your run-of-the-mill wax melter. It can melt candles and warm up wax melts to give you the scent of a candle without the flame. This set includes a warming base, warming dish and two wax melts. Find it for $20 at QVC.
A candle of the month subscription so they try out new scents
Brooklyn Candle Studio
Sometimes, you've got to switch things up. Let them try out new scents with a candle of the month subscription that'll send them a full-sized seasonal candle, travel candle and matchbox. It's perfect for your mom or partner who loves candles. Check out subscriptions at Brooklyn Candle Studio.
The gift of a toasty fire that's just for them
Food52
If it's fire that they crave, give them the gift of fire with a personal fireplace that'll keep them warm. The appeal of candles is always in the ambience, so this mini fireplace will keep things light and bright. It's made from concrete. (Just be careful, of course!). Find it for $95 at Food52.
A mug that really speaks to our times
StudioSeventeenShop / Etsy
Now really isn't the time to get "lit" as the youths say, so you might want to spend the weekend in a much more chilled out way. For the candle lover, that might mean lighting up all their candles. Find it for $14 on Etsy.
A DIY candle kit that's easy to follow
Nordstrom
If the candle lover in your life has a lots of empty candle containers just hanging around, they could put them to use with this DIY candle kit. The kit can make a 10-ounce candle that can burn for 60 hours. Choose between scents of cardamom, bergamot and peony. Find it for $22 at Nordstrom.
A wick trimmer to keep wax in tip-top shade
Anthropologie
Why use a wick trimmer? Glad you asked. This little number helps remove the "bloom" from the last time you burned a candle and reduce the release of soot. That way, your candle can last longer and burn a little more safely. Find it for $18 at Anthropologie.
A centerpiece that's ideal for those into industrial decor
QVC
If they like the industrial interior design look, this centerpiece will be right up their alley. It fits five candles or mason jars. Just place it on a mantle or a tabletop so it can stand out. Decorate it with holiday garland and bows for a festive feeling. Find it for $50 at QVC.
A set of LED candles you should make a beeline for
QVC
These LED candles will be the perfect present for the forgetful friend since they won't have to worry about putting out the flames. The two candles are battery-operated and actually flick light, making them look real. And bee patterns are having a bit of a moment right now, too. Find it for $22 at QVC.
A two-for-one candle with a twist
Ban.do
This candle is described as a "double-ended candle." It has a 10-hour burn time. But, honestly, this candle looks so cool that they won't want to burn it. Find it for $40 at Ban.do. You can also find it in orange.
The chicest lighter we've ever seen
Catbird
This minimalist lighter can light candles and just about anything else. We especially love the gold color, which will catch the light quite nicely. Find it for $30 at Catbird.
A perfume sampler set to figure out their own scent
Sephora
This box has seven fragrances to try out from brands like Giorgio Armani and Chloé. You won't have to worry about wrapping since this box already is covered in gold foil. There's a perfume certificate inside for your friend to redeem a full-size of their favorite, too. Find it for $68 at Sephora.
A quaint candle holder for the person who got really into cottagecore
For their incense sticks, you can get them an incense holders that's sure to — ahem — ignite some excitement. Luckily, these little critters won't move around. Hop to it. Find it for $34 at Anthropologie.
A vintage-inspired matchbox that doubles as a trinket tray
Anthropologie
Keep them organized with these matchboxes that can also hold everything from paper clips to cotton swabs and small jewelry. It's made from a high-fire porcelain and each one has a little variation, making them one-of-a-kind. Find it for $64 at Anthropologie.
A floral fragrance jar that doesn't need to be lit
Anthropologie
They'll forget all about their candles with this fragrance jar around. It comes with dried botanicals and fragranced wooden beads with scents like tangerine and raspberry leaves. And it looks really pretty, too. Find it starting for $30 at Anthropologie.