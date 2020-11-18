HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Can you smell that? Someone, somewhere, is burning a candle right now. There are tons of us lighting up these days to deal with, well, everything that’s happening this year.

Since there are so many of us lighting up to help with burn out, chances are the candle lover in your life has stocked up on a lot of different scents — and probably doesn’t need yet another candle to add to their collection.

That might make shopping for gifts that they’ll actually appreciate much, much harder. After all, what can you give someone who loves candles that isn’t a candle?

Turns out, there are plenty of gifts out there for the candle lover that aren’t just another candle. We don’t want to fan the flames, but they might actually be better than some of the candles that they haven’t burned yet.

From a set of matches that remind you to “chill the f out” to a ceramic diffuser that’s taken over the internet, you’ll find 25 gifts for candle lovers below.