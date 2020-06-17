GOP Cowardice On Trump Takes Center Stage In Scathing New Supercut

Republican senators are accused of cowardice when it comes to President Donald Trump in a withering new supercut.

GOP lawmakers who defend Trump to the hilt in public, or claim not to have seen his latest offensive action to avoid commenting on it, are called out in the montage that the progressive Meidas Touch political action committee released late Tuesday.

Check out the video here:

📺 NEW VIDEO



The GOP can try to run from @realDonaldTrump, but they can’t hide from voters this November.#GOPCowards pic.twitter.com/QbLCMl6nUl — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 17, 2020

At the end of the 55-second clip, viewers are encouraged to vote 11 GOP lawmakers out of office in November, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

“The GOP can try to run from @realDonaldTrump, but they can’t hide from voters this November,” tweeted the PAC that was founded by Ben Meiselas, the lawyer who represented former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in his settlement with the NFL.

The #GOPCowards hashtag trended on Twitter as the footage went viral early Wednesday. The PAC, whose previous videos have attacked Ivanka Trump and the president’s violent rhetoric on anti-racism protests, also inspired mocking new slogans for the GOP following this request:

If the #GOPCowards had a slogan, what would it be? 🤔 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 17, 2020

