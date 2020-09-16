HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost If you've been searching for an air fryer, this one on sale at Amazon might be your best bet.

So if you’ve been cooking a lot lately, you might have already invested in kitchenware like a do-it-all pan that can sauté and steam, a self-heating mug so your cup of coffee stays hot all day, or a hot and cold blender for soups and smoothies.

But when there’s a kitchen deal worth checking out, our shopping editors want to tell you all about it.

That’s why we had to share this deal that we just spotted at Amazon: an air fryer that’s 40% off right now and has an extra coupon that takes $15 off the pricetag, too.

Originally $160, the 5.8-quart Innsky Air Fryer is now marked down to $93. Plus, Amazon is offering an “extra savings” coupon for $15 off the fryer, which brings it down to $78 at checkout.

It’s a steal in our book — especially since the fryer is “In Its Prime,” as our shopping editors like to say, with almost 2,500 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

This air fryer features a one-touch screen with seven different presets, including a button for everything from french fries to vegetables and even bread.

You can choose between other functions, like an option for preheating food and keeping what’s in there warm when preparing a meal ahead of time.

If you don’t know, air fryers have become pretty popular in recent years as a healthier alternative (since they use hot air) to just frying food using hot oil.

Besides frying, you can grill, bake and roast with the fryer, which has a temperature range of 180 to 400 degrees. This model includes a recipe book in case you’re looking for inspiration for dinner, too.

And when it comes to cleaning, this air fryer has a stainless steel body that’s supposed to not give off a smell when cooking, along with a nonstick, dishwasher-safe basket.