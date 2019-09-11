Donald Trump Jr. Gets His Own Action Figure From Jimmy Kimmel, And It's ...

Jimmy Kimmel took a swipe at Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday when he unveiled a spoof action figure in honor of President Donald Trump’s eldest son.
The toy ― called “G.I. Shmo” ― comes with a “spray-on beard, a pile of daddy’s money and a helicopter to shoot elephants from,” joked the host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
Kimmel’s crew produced a parody ad for the fake toy after Trump Jr. posed in a stained shirt to promote a new line of Trump Organization merchandise.
“A camouflage shirt covered in grease stains. You have to admit, they know their customers,” said Kimmel, who later nailed the Trump family business for hypocrisy:
“The Trump family still isn’t making their crap in America. After all the talk about American-made this and that, they still can’t spend the extra $2 to have their garbage made here,” Kimmel said. “In fact, the closest they got with this new line, I went through the site, is this ‘Decorated in America.’ What does that even mean? ‘Decorated in America.’ Does that mean someone in Florida ironed the patch on?”
Check out the segment above.