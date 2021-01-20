“I love this fairy tale that he works hard,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said on Tuesday, adding that Fox News is still feeding that myth right to the end.

Or as Kimmel put it: “Over at Fox News, they’re still pumping that sweet, sweet smoke up this man’s ass.”

On Tuesday. Earhardt claimed that Trump works hard because “he doesn’t drink alcohol, he stays up late at night, he watches every show.”

Kimmel took issue with the notion that watching every show was work.

“If so, Netflix owes me a lot of money,” Kimmel cracked. “You know who else stays up late, doesn’t drink alcohol and watches every show? My 6-year-old.”

Kimmel also broke out his crystal ball to see what the future will hold for Trump and his inner circle of advisers and enablers once he leaves office. And the future wasn’t looking too bright for any of them.

Check out his full monologue below: