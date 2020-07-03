Biden Makes A Mockery Of Trump’s ‘We’re Going To Win So Much’ Boasts In New Ad

Donald Trump’s boast on the 2016 campaign trail that the United States would “win so much, you’re going to be sick and tired of winning” if he was elected president is turned against him in Joe Biden’s latest attack ad.
In the video, Trump makes his audacious claims alongside an animated graph showing how the coronavirus is spiraling out of control in America, unlike other countries who’ve largely managed to curb further mass outbreaks.
“Mr. President, it’s too much,” the presumptive Democratic nominee’s campaign team captioned the clip:
The ad was shared on social media Thursday as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to surge across the country.
At least 50,000 people are now testing positive for the contagion every day.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned this week that the daily case count could soon pass 100,000.
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.