Kate McKinnon's Anthony Fauci Unmasks Mask Rules With A MAGA Dig On 'SNL'

Kate McKinnon’s crowd-pleasing Dr. Anthony Fauci was back on “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open to help untangle the new COVID-19 mask rules.

“It’s your boy Fauci, the patron saint of Purrell,” quipped McKinnon. “As you probably heard, we got some very good news this week and I’m not just talking about J.Lo and Ben Afleck. The CDC announced that people who are vaccinated no longer need to wear masks ... But a lot of people had questions.”

And now, a message from Dr. Anthony Fauci. pic.twitter.com/bBzZQOyJ9C — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 16, 2021

The schooling was a series of quickie sketches presenting different mask or unmask scenarios like ... “A Man Walks Into a Bar.” Aidy Bryant explains to bar customer Beck Bennett that he can be unmasked — but only if he’s vaccinated.

“I’m entering at bar at 11 a.m.,” he responds. “Did you really think I was vaxxed? Because that’s on you.”

“You’re right,” says Bryant. “I deserve COVID.”

In another bit, couple Alex Moffat and Cecily Strong determine they’re okay without masks in a crowd outside the Capitol building. “Now c’mon, let’s get ’em,” says Strong, pulling out out a gun. Moffat pops on a red Make America Great Again hat.

Then there was a very awkward personal scene when vaccinated couple Andrew Dismukes and Chloe Fineman pull off their masks to have dinner outdoors together. “Oh no,” says Fineman. “I don’t like the bottom of your face!”

Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim and Pete Davidson got randier,

The sketch ended with everyone vaccinated and dancing together, ready to work together again, maybe this time to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Bennett suggests. Or not.

Fauci found a few doctors at the CDC to demonstrate correct mask behavior. pic.twitter.com/Bn3nUuNqGJ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 16, 2021