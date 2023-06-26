Kevin McCarthy Threatens Impeachment For Merrick Garland Over Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON ― Republicans in the House of Representatives could impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland over an allegation that the Justice Department stifled criminal charges against Hunter Biden.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Sunday the allegation would be “a significant part” of an impeachment inquiry if an IRS whistleblower’s claims pan out.

Federal prosecutors in Delaware announced charges last week against President Joe Biden’s son for failing to pay taxes in 2017 and 2018. Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty.

But Gary Shapley, an IRS agent who oversaw a criminal investigation into the president’s son’s taxes, said in congressional testimony revealed last week that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss claimed he couldn’t charge Hunter Biden outside of Delaware. This would contradict statements from Garland.

“We need to get to the facts, and that includes reconciling these clear disparities,” McCarthy said Sunday on Twitter. “U.S. Attorney David Weiss must provide answers to the House Judiciary Committee. If the whistleblowers’ allegations are true, this will be a significant part of a larger impeachment inquiry into Merrick Garland’s weaponization of DOJ.”

The supposed “weaponization” of the Justice Department has been a top talking point for House Republicans backing former President Donald Trump’s “witch hunt” grievance against federal law enforcement. Trump, who is currently running for president, was indicted this month for obstruction of justice and other federal charges related to his hoarding of classified documents after leaving the White House.

The fact that Hunter Biden was also indicted only made Republicans more adamant that Trump is being mistreated. Republicans characterized the charges against Biden as a slap on the wrist, though former prosecutors have said otherwise.

Shapley claimed that Weiss said in an October meeting that he couldn’t bring charges against Biden in Washington, D.C., without approval from the U.S. attorney there. Shapley’s testimony took place in May, but House Republicans made it public after Weiss announced a plea deal with Biden. On Saturday, Shapley’s attorneys released a statement naming other people who he said witnessed the conversation.

Weiss told lawmakers in a letter earlier this month that he had “ultimate authority” to file charges whenever and wherever he wanted. And Garland said Friday that Weiss had “complete authority to make all decisions on his own.”

A spokesman for the Justice Department declined to comment on Monday.

Far-right lawmakers in the House have been itching to impeach the president and various cabinet officials, including Garland. McCarthy persuaded them to back off a snap impeachment of Biden last week; he could throw them a bone by backing an impeachment inquiry against Garland.

It would be up to the Democratic-controlled Senate whether impeachments would result in officials being removed from office.